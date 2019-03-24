Note: All-league Selections for the boys basketball teams from Siskiyou County will run in the next few days.

The Yreka Lady Miners basketball team earned two first team all-league selection in the Northern Athletic League this season.Senior Lena Fogle and sophomore Breanne Hands were both NAL all-league choices, while senior Autumn Giannini was an honorable mention pick.Fogle averaged 12.8 points per game, as well as averaging 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.5 steals per contest. Hands averaged 11.2 points per game, while averaging 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.9 steals per game.YHS had a solid season under second year head coach Garron Whitehouse, and finished 19-10 overall and 6-4 in the NAL. The Lady Miners earned the No. 6 seed in the Northern Section Division 4 playoffs, downed No. 11 seed Corning 52-49 in a first round playoff contest at home on Feb. 12. On Feb 14, YHS ended the season with a 56-42 road loss to No. 3 seed Gridley.In the Evergreen League, Grace Schumacher and Allison Kandra of Tulelake were all-league selections. Cristal Perez of Butte Valley and Maia Miller of McCloud were also all-league choices.Hayley Hirschler and Mickaela Sanders were named honorable mention selections for Tulelake. Cara Major of McCloud, and Baylin Holbrook of Butte Valley were honorable mention selections.