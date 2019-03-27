“Once a Burro, always a Burro”

To say the Burroughs High School boys basketball team had a successful season would almost be an understatement.

The team went through some ups and downs, finishing the season with a 6-4 record in the Mojave River League and 17-11 overall.

The Burros made it to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs after defeating Costa Mesa 55-43 and losing to Pacifica Christian 54-51.

The banquet had its emotional moments, much like the Burros’ final game of the season. Head coach Scott Hansen reminisced about the team’s season, discussing each player and his accomplishments as well as saying goodbye to a handful of players he had coached for years.

Specifically, three awards were given to seniors, the first being Dabrien Skipworth, who won the MVP award. Skipworth led the team in points per game at 16.8. He also led the team in defensive rebounds, assists and steals. Skipworth made the All-CIF 4AA team in 2017-18 and made the MRL’s first team for the second year in a row.

Senior Trevor Frisbee won the Coach’s Award. Hansen told the story of when he had won the Coach’s Award during his basketball career, and got emotional discussing Frisbee and his career at Burros. Frisbee had the second-highest amount of points per game as well as assists per game. Frisbee made the MRL’s second team.

Senior, and team captain, Colbey Armstrong won the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Armstrong had the second-highest amount of steals per game on the team, and had high averages in rebounds per game, both offensively and defensively.

Junior Toren Vice won two awards during the banquet: the Top Rebounder as well as the Most Improved awards. Vice led the team in rebounds, hence the award, but also saw a handful of improvements, according to Hansen.

Junior Andre Sponseller won the Hustle Award. Sponseller had higher stats in offensive and defensive rebounds.

Sophomore Evan Hansen won the Offensive Player of the Year Award. He had the third-highest points per game.

Scott Hansen ended the banquet by saying, “Once a Burro, always a Burro.”