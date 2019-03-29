The Cerro Coso softball team defeated Taft 17-4 on Tuesday afternoon.

With this win, the Lady Coyotes earned their first CVC win in school history.

The Lady Coyotes scored first in the top of the first inning, after Annika Ramon stole home for a run.

Taft was next to get on the board, off of two unearned runs and a ground ball to put the Cougars up 3-1.

But the Coyotes responded well in the second, after Jessica Guzman hit a home run deep to center field.

Dahlia Stucky singled to center field in the third inning to score Alexis Gutierrez, Camarena followed with a single to score Trinity Holman, Guzman’s base hit sent home Madison Stinson, and Annika Ramon’s ensuing single brought Guzman home.

The Lady Coyotes (2-22, 1-10) scored six unearned runs to put them ahead 13-3 in the middle of the top of the fourth.

Gutierrez doubled to center field to score another two runs (Kassandra Arriaga and Ramon), followed by Holman’s single to score Gutierrez.

Holman would later score to put Cerro Coso up 17-3.

Taft scored its final run in the bottom of the fifth off of a ground ball, not being able to push back against the Lady Coyotes’ demanding lead.

However, Taft took the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader 19-3.

Making school history

At first glance, the Cerro Coso softball team’s 2-22 record may look … underwhelming. However, the Lady Coyotes have set multiple school records this year and are leading the state in a couple of areas.

Briannah Stafford now has the most strikeouts in school history, and wins, after Thursday afternoon’s 10-1 loss to Porterville.

Gutierrez is currently in first place for runners thrown out, with 13 for the season.

Ramon is in eighth place in the state for stolen bases at 20, and Holman is in 13th with 18. Holman is also in seventh for triples, hitting five so far.

The team as a whole is in sixth overall in stolen bases with 69, and is in 11th in triples.

“The team is not about wins and losses this season, but building a program. The win was great to have and the girls deserve it with all the hard work. We want to keep pushing forward to setting standards for this program this year,” said head coach Devin Bennett.

Bennett’s words are backed with statistics, as currently, the Lady Coyotes have hit more doubles and triples than any other season. They also set new records for the number of RBIs hit.

The Cerro Coso softball team looks to improve on some of those records during Tuesday afternoon’s game against West Hills Coalinga at 1 p.m.