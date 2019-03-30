The CIF Central Section Scholar/Athlete of the Year Award gave out 38 $500 scholarships this year. Each participating school was allowed to nominate two students, one male and one female, and then a committee selects the winners of the scholarship.

This year, Madison Willis was one of the nominees from Immanuel Christian School, and was one of the 38 that were selected for the scholarship.

According to the application, the committee looks for “students whose academic and athletic careers have been truly exemplary; whose personal high standards and accomplishments are a positive role model; who possess high levels of integrity and honesty and who, in the objective determination of the Selection Committee, have benefited from participation in high school interscholastic programs.”

The candidate must be a graduating senior and has to have a cumulative 3.25 GPA or higher, and have participated in two varsity sports in the Central Section. Each candidate was judged in three sections: athletic prowess (50 percent), academic achievement (35 percent) and community involvement (15 percent).

Lastly, the candidate needed to submit four letters of recommendations: one from a coach, athletic director, principal and academic counselor.

In Zach Hillewaert’s (Assistant Principal) letter of recommendation he said, “Madison is relentless in everything she does. She has encountered many obstacles in life, like a loss of hearing, but she never lets these obstacles define who she is. She tackles every problem with all she has.”

Todd Hopkins, Willis’ volleyball and softball coach at ICS, wrote, “Maddi has given her commitment to long hours of training in the off seasons, working hard during [her] sport, always helping with fundraising, team bonding and leading her team. Maddi has been an inspiration.”

Rich Shadden, Athletic Director, wrote, “I was very impressed with her attitude and determination from the first day I noticed her play.”

Robyn Fairchild, teacher, wrote, “Certain students make a lasting impression on one’s life. They do this by displaying characteristics that shine through their actions in and out of school. Madison Willis is one of these students.”