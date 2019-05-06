The Yreka Lady Miners varsity softball team earned a 9-6 upset win over the Central Valley Lady Falcons in game one of a Northern Athletic League doubleheader at home on Tuesday, April 30.

YHS played tough against Central Valley pitcher, Raegan Breedlove, who has already verbally committed to the University of Oregon, but came up short in a 5-4 loss in game two. The Lady Miners traveled for a contest in Shasta Lake City on Friday and lost 5-2, YHS is now 5-5 in the NAL and 12-9 overall. CV improved to 11-1 in the NAL and 14-4-1 overall.

"Overall, I'm very proud of all my girls," Yreka head coach John Marquez said. “They showed true fortitude and grit.”

In game one, April Hughes went 3-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a triple. Amaya Warfield went 2-for-4 with three runs, an RBI and a double. Autumn Giannini finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Alexis Sutter went 2-for-4 with a run and a double. Jada Swenson finished 2-for-4 with a double. Kaitlynn Cox went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Megan Hogan earned the win on the mound for the Lady Miners. She had four strikeouts, and gave up six hits, six runs and three walks in six innings of work. McKenzie Aldrich pitched an inning and had a strikeout, while giving up a hit and a walk.

In game two, Hughes finished 2-for-2 with a run and a stolen base. Morgan Collins went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run. Giannini finished 1-for-4 with an RBI.

In Friday's game, Mary Hall finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a triple, and Collins finished 1-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases. Sutter finished 1-for-2 with a stolen base, and Kaitlynn Cox had a run in one at bat.

Marquez said while Hogan and Aldrich pitched well on Friday, Central Valley capitalized on four Lady Miner errors. He added that Breedlove pitched a strong game for CV and was hard to hit off of. He added she was the best pitcher his team has faced this season. "When you play a team like CV you have to play well on defense and not make errors," he said.

This week, YHS concludes the season with five games. Tuesday, the Lady Miners are at the Anderson Lady Cubs for a doubleheader. Wednesday, Yreka plays host to University Prep of Redding in doubleheader action at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday on senior night, YHS plays host to Anderson at 4 p.m. The Lady Miners will take part in the Northern Section Division 4 playoffs, which get underway next Tuesday.