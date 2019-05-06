The Yreka Miners varsity baseball team played to their potential this past week by downing Northern Athletic League champ Lassen twice.

The Miners earned a 13-8 home victory over the Grizzlies at Hibbard Field on Thursday in the regular season finale. Yreka downed Lassen 9-5 on the road on Tuesday to snap a 21-game Northern Athletic League win streak for Lassen. YHS improved to 5-5 in the NAL and 15-10-1 overall. Lassen won the NAL title with a 8-2 record, and are 16-7 overall.

“We played well against a great team,” YHS head coach Jason Freitas said. ”We were able to hit the ball, which is what we needed to do against a team like Lassen."

Yreka will begin play in the Northern Section playoffs this Friday. Where and who YHS will play Friday was not yet released on Monday.

Against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, the score was tied 1-1 after a inning of play. Lassen was up 2-1 heading into the fourth inning when the Miners scored four runs to take a 5-2 advantage. YHS added three runs in the six to take a 9-2 lead. The Grizzlies scored three runs in the seventh, as Yreka earned the four run victory.

Andrew Reed pitched a complete game performance for the Miners. Jaeden Fraley went 4-for-4 from the plate. Tim Soli had a bases loaded triple for YHS.

Thursday, on senior night, Yreka started out with six runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a commanding 6-0 lead. The Grizzlies chipped away at the YHS lead and scored two runs in the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings, as the Miners held onto a 9-8 advantage heading into the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth, YHS scored four runs to put the game away.

Soli went 2-for-2 with three RBI’s and two runs. Tyler Johnson finished 2-for-3 with three runs, a double, and an RBI. Reed finished 2-for-4 with two runs and a double. Trey Setzer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a double, and a run. Garrett Leach finished 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Fraley earned the win on the mound for YHS.

Soli said that it meant a lot to him and his fellow seniors to earn a victory in their final regular season game at home. “We were able to play hard for all seven innings,” he said. “The wins definitely give us confidence heading into the postseason.”