The Etna Lady Lions softball team ended the regular season Monday with two dominating wins versus the Mount Shasta Lady Bears on the road.

Etna won game one 14-3, and game two 24-1 to win the Shasta Cascade League outright with a perfect 10-0 record. EHS ended the regular season 21-7 overall.

"We have a great group of players, and I’m so proud of how hard they’ve been working all season," head coach Crystal Probst said. "I couldn’t be happier for them, going 10-0 in the SCL."

Pitcher Cleo Smith was on the mound for both games and had eight total strikeouts for the series. She also had an RBI and a double in game one. Cailey Rizzardo had eight stolen bases, four RBI's, a triple, and two singles in game one for EHS. Halliday Hubbard blasted a home run and put up seven RBIs and two singles in game two. Kaysydi Bennett finished with two stolen bases, an RBI, and a double in game one, and had a double and an RBI in game two. Evie Duerr had two singles and three RBIs in game one. Ava Gomes finished with three RBIS, and a double in game two.

Etna will begin play in the Northern Section division five playoffs next Tuesday. They are currently in second in playoff points behind East Nicolaus High, which is 27-2-1 overall and 9-0 in their league. The Spartans end the regular season on Wednesday with a game versus Yuba City.