The Burroughs High School swim teams competed in the Desert Sky League Finals last week, where they took first place in all 22 events.

“We had high expectations for the [DSL] meet. There were a couple of races that could have gone either way. It was exciting,” said head coach Brian Williams.

Each swimmer that finished in first place earned All-League in his or her specific events, while those who finished in second place were an All-League honorable mention.

Lady Burros

Grace Williams, Jenny Richards, Jenna Cope and Taylor Frisbee were named All-League in the 200 medley relay.

Grace Williams, Olivia Harvey, Frisbee and Cope were named All-League in the 200 freestyle relay.

Mackenzie Small, Rebecca Moulton, Harvey and Alyssa Pepper were named All-League in the 400 freestyle relay.

Frisbee was named All-League in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

Cope was an honorable mention in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.

Richards was named All-League in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.

Rebecca Moulton was an honorable mention in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.

Grace Williams was named All-League in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Megan Small was an honorable mention in the 100 butterfly.

Olivia Harvey was named All-League in the 100 freestyle.

Mackenzie Small was named All-League in the 500 freestyle and was an honorable mention in the 200 freestyle.

Lauren Venhaus was an honorable mention in the 100 breaststroke.

Burros

Adrian Riendeau, Ben Toler, Marcus Pepper and Gio Tayona were named All-League in the 200 medley relay.

Marcus Pepper, Toler, Riendeau and Tayona were named All-League in the 200 freestyle relay.

John Rosal, Andrew Moorehead, ZJ Hoffman and Trevor Frisbee were named All-League in the 400 freestyle relay.

Riendeau was named All-League in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Hoffman was an honorable mention in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.

Marcus Pepper was named All-League in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.

Rosal was an honorable mention in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.

Tayona was named All-League in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.

Toler was named All-League in the 100 breaststroke, and an honorable mention in the 50 freestyle.

Moorehead was named All-League in the 500 freestyle and an honorable mention in the 100 breaststroke.

With the end of the DSL Finals and the 2019 CIF-SS Finals, the Burroughs High School swim season is officially over.

“Moving over to Division 4 from Division 3 was great. We had good representation in the [CIF] Finals as well. Overall it was a really good season,” Brian Williams said.