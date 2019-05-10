Sport: Swimming

School: Burroughs

Year: Freshmen

Taylor Frisbee is a freshman on the Burroughs swim team. She was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis but has not let that stop her from competing and accomplishing her goals. More recently, Frisbee anchored for the 400 relay event during the CIF-SS Division 4 B Finals, where she came from a body length behind to win the race for her team. Look for a full profile on Frisbee in next week’s paper to learn more about being an athlete with cystic fibrosis.

How long have you been swimming?

Since I was 5 years old. In my first meet, I wasn’t able to do freestyle, so I swam the backstroke, which is legal.

I didn’t know there were rules like that when you are that young! What is your favorite stroke now?

My favorite stroke is the butterfly.

What are some of the challenges you face while being a swimmer with cystic fibrosis?

Some challenges are that I don’t only have to balance my school and swim practice routine, but I also have to fit in my twice a day daily cystic fibrosis treatments.

What do your treatments consist of? Like how do they go?

Every morning and night I have a respiratory treatment that I wear as a vest and shakes up all the loose mucus. Along with this I have inhaled antibiotics that I do at the same time, and all of it together takes around 45 minutes. This I do twice a day.

How old were you when you found out you had cystic fibrosis?

I was 3 years old.

Can you tell me about the race you anchored in and ended up coming from basically a body length behind?

It was the 400 free relay. The last race of the day. Each swimmer does a 100 free.

How did it feel coming back from behind like that?

It was a great feeling! My whole relay team and family and the rest of the team were so surprised and amazed! I didn’t think I was going to catch that girl, but then on the last 25 [yards], I saw I was catching up, and I could see her looking over at me, so I just took whatever was left in me and went for it.

Who is the funniest person on the swim team?

Either Ben Toler or Trevor Frisbee

I know you are a freshman, but do you have any college plans?

I might want to swim in college, but I don’t really know yet what I want to do. I’m thinking of either some kind of doctor or scientist.

Do you play any other sports?

I ran cross country last fall and really enjoyed it.

How does your family motivate you?

They are always very supportive and help me through the hard times.