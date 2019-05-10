The Burroughs High School individual golf season stays alive with Dillon Bling’s clutch birdie on the last hole during the 2019 CIF-SS Individual Finals at Canyon Crest Community College on Monday afternoon.

The Mojave River League sends four players to the CIF Individual Finals, made up of the top four athletes that finished in the league finals.

The Burros sent two players: Bling and Charles Chaco.

Bling finished in third during the MRL Finals, shooting 152, while Chaco finished in fourth, shooting 167.

During the CIF-SS Individual Finals, Bling finished tied for 18th and shot for par-76 to move on to the second round.

He secured his spot on the last hole when he birdied.

Chaco also had an impressive showing, finishing tied for 41st, shooting an 81.

“Charles Chaco played well,” said head coach Dave Sappington.

Bling will compete in the second round of the Individual Finals on Thursday at the Goose Creek Golf Course at 9 a.m.