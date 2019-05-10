The battle for the Stanley Cup continues onto the Conference Final rounds with the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Last week, I wrote about why I think that the Hurricanes have a real shot at the Cup. This week, I want to break down each conference final and compare some baseline statistics.

*Statistics marked with an asterisk are from before Thursday night’s Boston-Carolina game.

Eastern Conference

The matchup between the Bruins and Hurricanes is pretty even. The Bruins have the upper hand in this series given their power play kill percentage (83.8 percent*) as well as power play scoring (28.6 percent*).

Boston leads the remaining teams in these two statistics, but completely blows Carolina out of the water by comparison. The Hurricanes’ power play percentage sits at just 10.5 percent* while the penalty kill sits at 75 percent*.

With Carolina giving up the second-most penalties, this could prove to be problematic for the ’Canes if adjustments are not made.

The one thing Carolina does have on Boston is that Charlie McAvoy, a top producing defenseman for the Bruins, has been suspended for Game 1 of the series because of a dirty hit on the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson in Game 6.

This means that the Hurricanes could take a game from Boston on the road, and with the Hurricanes playoff home record (7-0) the suspension could end up costing the Bruins the series.

The Bruins and Hurricanes lead goal scorers, David Pastrnak (Boston) and Teuvo Teravainen (Carolina) each have six goals apiece, again furthering that the teams are pretty even.

Boston as a whole has scored 40 goals* during the playoffs and allowed only 28 goals*, while Carolina has scored 34 goals and has allowed only 25 goals*, the least of all of the remaining playoff teams.

Lauren’s pick

I love a good upset and stick with my previous prediction. Carolina in 6.

Western Conference

The Sharks are the favorite in the Sharks-Blues series, mainly because there are a handful of San Jose players that lead the NHL playoffs, statistically speaking.

Logan Couture and Thomas Hertl each have nine goals apiece, leading the NHL postseason. Couture actually leads the NHL in goals, assists and points during the playoffs, and has an on-ice +4 record thus far, making him one of, if not the best player still on the ice.

The Sharks have the most goals out of the four remaining teams (43), but also lead the league in goals allowed as well (43). This statistic is interesting because it means that being backed by what could be considered mediocre goaltending from Martin Jones does not hinder the Sharks from winning a series. Which can be deadly.

The Blues lead goal scorer is Jaden Schwartz, who has eight goals total as well as two game-winning goals for the Blues. As a whole, St. Louis has allowed 33 goals and scored 34.

The major difference between the two teams is penalty minutes. San Jose has the most penalties by far out of all of the teams at 63, while the Blues have only 37.

The two teams are pretty even on the power play scoring (the Blues score 17.1 percent of the time while the Sharks score 18.5 percent of the time), which means that San Jose may have an uphill battle if it does not stay disciplined against the Blues.

Lauren’s pick

Sharks in 7. I think the Blues have a lot to fight for. Forty-nine years without being in the Stanley Cup Finals makes things interesting, but I believe the Sharks are the better team. If Jones shows up, this series could end sooner rather than later.