The Bo Hittson Memorial and the John Arnberg Memorial races at Siskiyou Golden Speedway in Yreka were both rained out this past weekend. Promoter Kevin Barba and his crew worked hard to make the Hittson race happen on Saturday. After the race in Medford was rained out, the Iron Giant Street Stock Series was given the opportunity to move their race from there to Yreka. There were also several IMCA Modifieds and Jefferson State Jalopies that would join the IMCA Sport Modified and Mini Stock program. This improved the car count well into the 40's. When heat racing started, however, so did the rain. Barba was left with no choice but to cancel the races. The initial plan was to wait and see on Sunday morning if the scheduled races for the night could happen. Unfortunately, heavy rains made the track and pits unusable. Barba is looking into possible dates to make up the Hittson, Arnberg and Street Stock races. An announcement will be forthcoming. This Saturday night will be Fan Appreciation night, featuring IMCA Sport Modifieds, Mini Stocks and Jefferson State Jalopies. For further information, go to www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com.