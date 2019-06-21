Fans looking for the once-thriving IMCA Modifieds to be a part of the program will get their wish, and it's going to be a big night. Several top drivers from Oregon, Washington and California will converge on Yreka for the first round of the eight-race Speedweek Series. The series takes place at six different tracks, culminating in the finale next Saturday night at Willamette Speedway.

There's another big race on tap at Siskiyou Golden Speedway this Friday night. It's the annual visit of the IMCA Modified Wild West Speedweek Series. The program will also include the IMCA Sport Modifieds and Mini Stocks in what is sure to be a night you won't want to miss.



Fans looking for the once-thriving IMCA Modifieds to be a part of the program will get their wish, and it's going to be a big night. Several top drivers from Oregon, Washington and California will converge on Yreka for the first round of the eight-race Speedweek Series. The series takes place at six different tracks, culminating in the finale next Saturday night at Willamette Speedway.



You can expect a field possibly reaching into the thirties for the show, meaning not only will the fans see an IMCA Modified race, but they'll see drivers having to race hard just to make it into the show. The speedway has been featuring IMCA Modifieds for nearly 30 years, but in recent seasons the division has been in a bit of a decline. A few locals may turn out for this race, but the field will be made up largely of visiting drivers.



For the past two years, 2015 Yreka champion Nick Trenchard has won the Speedweek race in Yreka. In 2016, Kellen Chadwick kicked off what was to be his Speedweek Series championship run with the win in Yreka. In eight seasons, four Speedweek championships have been earned by Jesse Williamson, one by Alex Stanford and last year by John Campos after a good battle with Collen Winebarger and Williamson. Winebarger has done well in Yreka with a second place finish last season and a third two years ago. However, he'll be looking for a win this Friday.



The IMCA Modified Speedweek Series will run a program similar to that used by the Outlaw Karts. Drivers draw for their starting positions in the first set of heat races. The lineups from those heat races are inverted for a second set of heats. Drivers earn heat race finishing and passing points to determine who makes it into the Main Event and who ends up in the B Main. From the moment the program gets started, everybody's racing hard to make it into the show.



If the IMCA Modifieds aren't enough, the IMCA Sport Modifieds roar back for their seventh appearance. Driving for Donny Bottoms, Merissa Henson put on a driving clinic last week in going flag-to-flag for the victory. She won the race over Randy Wright by a straightaway. The battle for third was also the battle for the point lead. Ethan Killingsworth would finish third, and roughly 10 points separate him from Ryder Boswell and Colt Boswell. The Boswell brothers are still looking for their first wins, and it will be tougher on Friday night as standouts such as two-time winner Matt Sanders, one time-winners Rich McCoy and Isaac Sanders and Steven Sanders are among those expected to increase the car count this week.



The program will be rounded out by the exciting Mini Stock division. "The Holy Terror' Terry Kendrick has served notice to the rest of the competition that he's intent on winning his second Mini Stock championship. Kendrick is also a past Street Stock champion at the track and has won his share of races through the years. Kendrick knows that the road to this championship will not be easy, and he's facing his toughest challenge from last season's top rookie, Zak McMurry.



McMurry is a one-time winner this year and finished fifth last week. He's second in the standings, but two-time champion Mike Whitaker is running closely with him after a fourth place finish. Marilyn Yawnick, Darek Alford and Mike Kendrick are also very much in the battle. Alford had his season-best effort in second last week ahead of Terry Alford. The way things are going right now, the Mini Stock championship race could go down to the end of the season as it's been prone to do in recent years.



Friday night's IMCA Modified Speedweek event alone is worth the price of admission. Fans will see some of the best Modified racers on the West Coast. Add in the IMCA Sport Modified and the Mini Stocks, and this is a race that you won't want to miss.

Front gate open at 5 p.m., with races getting underway at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, $10 for kids 6-12 . Kids 5 and under are free.

For further information, go to www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com.