More than 40 kids and teens from throughout Siskiyou County worked on their soccer skills at the College of the Siskiyous Eagle Soccer Camp last week.

Participants from ages 7-18 worked with COS soccer program staff and players, as well as guest coaches in the third year of the coed camp, which began Monday, June 24 and concluded Thursday.

The youth soccer players came from throughout Siskiyou County, including Yreka and Mount Shasta. The camp used the U.S. soccer “play-practice-play” model to emphasize teaching soccer in a game setting.

Ed Kephart, the head coach of both the COS men’s and women’s soccer teams, said that the camp is a way to help these young soccer players improve their soccer skills and become better players when they take the field to play competitive soccer.

Kephart said he was impressed with the players’ commitment to work in the summer months to continue to improve as soccer players. His goal is to help and encourage more kids in Siskiyou County to the sport.

“I would love to see some of these players stay in Siskiyou County and play soccer at COS,” he said.

Rebecca Collins of Yreka said that she has had a positive experience working on her soccer skills at the camp and learning from the COS coaches and players.

“I’m really enjoying it,” she said. “I want to work on my soccer skills and get better,”

Gregory Tomlinson of Mount Shasta said on Tuesday that he was having a blast at camp and had learned a lot.

“It’s really fun,” he said. Tomlinson said that he loves playing soccer and his main reason to take part in the camp “is to improve my soccer skills.”

J.B. Westfall played goalie his freshman year at Weed High School this past year.

Westfall said he has worked closely with the coaching staff at the camp to help him be better prepared for his sophomore year playing soccer on the high school level.

“It’s been really cool to be working with them,” he said. Westfall said he can’t wait to step on the soccer field this fall and show his coaches how much he’s improved over the summer.