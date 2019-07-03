The Yreka Little League 9-11-year-old All-Star team has had a good start to the California District 1 Tournament. Playing in Happy Valley in the Redding area, Yreka opened district play with a win over Cottonwood on Saturday 14-5. They downed Central Tehama 17-0 on Sunday. The team will face Red Bluff in Happy Valley at 5 p.m. Wednesday. In the 8-10 division, Yreka lost to Anderson 19-5 on Friday in East Redding. They played the East Redding Black team on Monday night and won 16-15. In the 10-12 division, Yreka lost to Foothill 8-2 on Friday in Anderson, and downed Cottonwood 4-2 on Sunday. They faced East Redding Monday night and won 11-6..

