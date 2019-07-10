Siskiyous won game one 4-3, and lost 8-0 in the second game and dropped to 10-9 for the year. The games were played at Martindale Field in Mount Shasta.

The Siskiyous American Legion Post 122 U19 baseball team split a home doubleheader in Mount Shasta against the Norcal Nationals of Redding on Saturday in a non league matchup.

Siskiyous won game one 4-3, and lost 8-0 in the second game and dropped to 10-9 for the year. The games were played at Martindale Field in Mount Shasta.

“I think we played pretty well against a good team,” head coach Jake Wilson said.

In game one, Siskiyous scored four runs in the second, and “built momentum off that,” as the squad held on for the victory, Wilson said.

Ian Allen earned the win for Siskiyous.

Allen, who will be a senior at Mount Shasta High School next year, pitched five innings and gave up one earned run and had 10 strikeouts. Luke Boyes pitched two innings and gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts to come away with the save. Boyes also went 2-for-4 at the plate and had a RBI. Nolan Johnson finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Game two did not go as well, said Wilson. “We came out a little bit flat after the win and made three costly errors.

This week, Siskiyous is at the Medford Mustangs Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game, and they’ll face the Chico Nuts on the road in a league doubleheader on Friday.