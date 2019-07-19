The Annual Siskiyou 7’s tournament was held at Shastice Park inMount Shasta on Saturday, July 13.

There were four teams competing this year for bragging rights. Rugby competitors from Chico, Southern Oregon, and the Dead Pelican’s Rugby Club all joined the Shasta Highlanders for an event filled day in Mount Shasta.

The Dead Pelican’s Rugby Club, which is a team coprised of Santa Rose Junior College Alumni, made a name for themselves and earned the top spot at this year’s tournament. The team, led by Robert Beasley and Devon Adams, showed great teamwork in exploiting the gaps in defenses created with smart ball movement and a quick pace. The Chico Mighty Oaks also had a strong showing this year, as did the Southern Oregon Team.

The Highlanders are a part of the Northern California Rugby Football Union based out of Redding, with a number of players coming from Siskiyou County to join them. The Highlanders would like to thank the many sponsors in the community that helped put this event together, including Mt. Shasta Patients Collective, Pepsi of Mount Shasta, Mount Shasta Brewery, Dr. Keith Warde from Shasta Sports Chiro, Ramshaw’s Ace Hardware, KZ Insurance, Handsome John’s Speakeasy, and the Watson’s Vets Club.

There are always opportunities to join the team. Rugby is a fun and easy game to learn and play, it is known for being a physical game but is also a smar game with rules in place for the safety of its participants. If interested in joining the Shasta Highlanders, contact Ted Couch at ted.couch@gmail.com.