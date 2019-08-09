Bluegill and bass also active

The fish report is weekly. Its accuracy depends on marina operators, tackle shops, and local fishermen we contact.

JIM MATTHEWS'S PICKS OF THE WEEK

1. Yet again, the entire California Aqueduct remains the top pick for its catfish action that has been good to excellent in both the Antelope Valley and the southern San Joaquin valley stretches. The best bite throughout has been on lug or blood worms fish alone or mixed with chicken liver or other cut bait and drifted along the bottom, especially in areas where the flow is constricted, interrupted, or bends. Adding a scent also increases the number of bites. Cats to 10 pounds in both stretches. For updates on this bite, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824 for the Palmdale to Hesperia stretch and Bob's Bait Bucket at 661-833-8657 for the Taft region.

2. For sheer fishing fun with lots of action, Apollo Park Lake's bluegill and carp fishing is non-stop and great for kids. The bluegill are best when fishing a worm under a bobber, especially mornings and evenings, while the carp have been best on dough baits with fish averaging two pounds. For more information, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

3. The fly-fishing hopper bite on Hot Creek and the Upper Owens River above Lake Crowley has to stay in the top bites because of the exceptional action. Many anglers are reporting 15 to 30 fish days on the Owens with browns, rainbows, and cutthroat trout to 20 inches on dry hopper patterns. For an update on this bite check with The Trout Fly (www.thetroutfly.com) in Mammoth Lakes or contact guide Fred Rowe at www.sierrabrightdot.com for a guided trip.

WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: The lake level remains high but down a little from last week at 52 percent full (down from 55 percent). The bite has continued pretty good for catfish, crappie, and bass. The cats are best on dip baits, shad, and clams, especially in the Camp 9 area with some quality fish topping 10 pounds. The crappie action remains best for boaters and float tubers fishing submerged tree lines in the North Fork area, but also in the South Fork and Camp 9. Small minnows remain the best bait, but also jigs tipped with bait with some fish to nearly three pounds reported. There's a fair to good largemouth bite on crankbaits in crawdad colors in less than 15 feet of water. Mornings are best. Some fish on jigs or plastics in deeper water structure. The trout bite is slow to fair for deep trollers near the auxiliary dam. Few carp anglers, too, but dedicated carpers are getting fish on flooded flats and fly anglers are finding a lot of gulpers working. Bluegill good for the few anglers fishing them. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: Flows in the upper river have dropped down to about 1,000 cfs this week, and there has been a pretty good trout bite. There were plants three weeks ago, and plants are slated for this week in section 4 and 6. Best action on crickets, salmon eggs, and small spinners. Lower river flows were down to 1,700 cfs Wednesday, which is getting into the more fishable range. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: The catfish bite has been good on mackerel, dip baits, and sardines. The cats are running from three to eight pounds. The stripers also remain pretty good on blood and sand worms for bait anglers and jerk baits and Flukes for lure anglers. Most of the stripers are under keeper size right now, however. The flows remain high and anglers need to be prepared to use heavier weight to get down through the heavy current. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: The carp and bluegill bites are both pretty good. Carp best on Wussy Bait and Powder Bait, while the bluegill are showing on crickets and wax worms. Still some bass showing, mostly early and late. In fact, all the bites are best early and late.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: The carp and bluegill bites both continue pretty good most mornings and to a lesser extent in the evenings, and a few bass are being caught early mornings. The carp bite is best on dough baits. The bass have been best on plastics and Senko-type baits, and the bluegill are hammering the wax worms or red worms. Information Bob's Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: The carp and bluegill bites are good. The bass are still fair and they are showing on plastics, jigs, and reaction baits. The bluegill are best on wax and meal worms or red worms. The carp are best on Powder Bait or other dough baits. A few smaller catfish are being reported on cut baits or paste baits.

TRUXTUN LAKE: The carp and bluegill bites are both good, especially at night, but also early and late in the day. The bass remain fair with a few on plastics or swimbaits early in the morning. The carp are best on Wussy Bait, Powder Bait, or a variety of homemade dough baits. The bluegill are showing in good numbers on wax worms, red worms, crickets, and meal worms.

MING LAKE: Continued very good carp action on Powder Bait and other dough baits. The bluegill are good, especially early and late in the day on meal, wax, or red worms. The bass are fair on topwater early and then on live minnows and reaction baits.

BRITE LAKE: There is a very good crappie bite on suspended fish in about seven feet of water. Most are half-pounders. Still some trout showing on floating dough baits or MiceTails with fish to three pounds reported in the past week, including a couple of limits. The bluegill are pretty good off the rocks, and a few bass are showing from all around the lake. The small crappie (most are half-pounders) are showing on small jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles, meal worms, or wax worms. Evenings and mornings have been best. The bluegill are best on wax worms under a bobber. The bass are shall and showing on small jerkbaits, plastics, and half a nightcrawler.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: The catfish and bluegill bites both remain good. The catfish are best on cut baits with scents added, but the Triple S bait has been the hot ticket. For the bluegill, wax worms, meal worms, red worms, or nightcrawlers pieces have all be good bets, with some on tiny jigs, especially if tipped with bait. The carp action is also good with fish to eight pounds have been reported, but relatively light fishing pressure on the carp. The best bite has been on Powder Bait or other dough baits. Some morning largemouth action, and still the occasional crappie showing. Fishing information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: Dropping water levels have scattered the fish or moved the bass out to suspend. The bass action remains fair on reaction baits, with some good topwater on frogs and topwater plugs early. Few crappie reports, but the bluegill action is good on crickets, wax worms, or meal worms, but finding fish has been the challenge. Catfish are fair on cut baits. The lake level continues to plummet, dropping from 82 percent last week to 71 percent this week. Three weeks ago, the lake was spilling. Information: Sequoia Fishing Company at 559-539-5626, www.sequoiafishingcompany.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KAWEAH LAKE: Lake levels continue to come down with the lake at 44 percent this week, down from 54 percent full last week. There is a fair bass bite on reaction baits and small swimbaits, but the falling water levels have hampered the bites. Also some topwater early. A few bluegill and catfish also showing, but much tougher fishing. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: Catfish stocks are weekly on Thursdays with most of the catfish from 1-8 to 2-8, but some bigger are planted each week. No report. Lake information: 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: While the trout bite remains very slow, there are still a few bass showing on Senkos or nightcrawlers off the northern and eastern shores of lake 2 with fish up to four pounds. Bluegill are being caught in pretty decent numbers early and late in the day on meal worms and jigs on western shore of lake 2 and western shore near pump house. The few trout reported have been in the two-pound range and have been caught on PowerBait, nightcrawlers, Mice Tails, or small jigs. For more information call (760)240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com.

MOJAVE NARROWS: Weekly plants with most of the fish are in the two to three-pound range. No other reports. Information, call 760-245-2226.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: The good summertime bite continues. First the bluegill and warmouth bite remains excellent. The fish aren't big, but the action is almost non-stop when fishing a worm under a bobber, especially mornings and evenings. The carp bite has also come on strong with good action on two to three pounds fish with some to eight pounds on a wide variety of dough and paste baits. Only an occasional catfish or bass reported. For more information or updates on plant, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): The trout bite has almost completely died since the last plant, and there is no DFW plant in the immediate future. There is, however, still a very good bite on small bluegill on any small bait suspended under a bobber fished near the weeds. Keep the hook size 14 or smaller. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: The evening catfish bite has been good to excellent for anglers fishing fly-lined cut baits best with a lot of one to three-pounders (recent plants) but also some holdover and wild fish to 10 pounds. The best action has been on sardine or beef liver doused with Triple X Blood Bait scent with a nightcrawler added for wiggle. Suspending a bait under a bobber so it sits on top of the weeds or fly-lining out gets the same result. The hot spots have been some of the open holes in the weeds near the dam or other areas where the weeds are not as dense. The crappie, bluegill, and redear bites have been pretty decent in shady areas on small jigs or jigs tipped with bait. The carp are excellent at the back end of the lake with a lot of 10-plus pounders reported. The best bite has been on dough baits. The largemouth bass are showing early in the morning on plastics and reaction baits in rocky areas and in the deeper holes in the weed beds. Call the Palmdale Fin & Feather Club for membership and fishing information at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

QUAIL LAKE: There have been boiling stripers early mornings in the past week with the fish chasing shad. Most are three to seven pounds and showing on Pencil Popper-type baits on the surface. Some also on jerk baits. The largemouth are also on the shad with some topwater early around the tules. Most fish are one to three pounds. The catfish bite also remains pretty good for anglers are drifting frozen shad under a slip bobber set so the bait runs eight to 15 feet. Night and early and late in the day have been the best times to fish for the cats. The bluegill bite remains pretty fair along the south shore tules on red worms, wax worms, meal worms, crickets, and nightcrawler pieces fished under a bobber. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Hesperia to Quail Lake stretch): The catfish action is still pretty much wide open and has been for several weeks. The action is good along the whole length of the aqueduct from Quail Lake to Silverwood. The hot bait has been chicken liver doused with Triple X Blood Bait and then enhanced with a wigging nightcrawler or blood worm. But other cut baits are also getting fish. Lots of fish from two to five pounds. The striped and largemouth bass are also being caught. Best bite is before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m., but heat is keeping most anglers away during the day. Top spots continue to be where the flows change and slow, especially road crossings, weirs, siphons, and where the canal curves. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): There continues to be a very good bluegill bite and a carp bite as good. Also a few catfish showing for anglers targeting them. The bluegill are being caught on the usual array of small baits with red worms perhaps the best. The carp are best on dough baits. The catfish have been best on cut baits, and an occasional bass has been reported on a crank or plastic.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: No reports this week, but recent reports were for a good largemouth bass bite on the far side of the lake in the coves there. The best action was on dark plastics. No other species reports. The lake is normally open to walk-in fishing, but the Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: The lake was bluestoned this past week to knock down the algea bloom, and that has really slowed the bite. The bloom may still have some potential of toxicity for humans if they make body contact with the water or eat fish caught in the lake. The striper and catfish bites are the best bets. The stripers are from one to two pounds and showing at the dam, the main lake points, Chemise, and around the marina and up into both Miller and Cleghorn. Top baits continue to be sardines, nightcrawlers, frozen shad, and blood or lug worms. Trollers are using umbrella rigs with shad-like swimbaits. The catfish bite has picked up in most of the coves, especially for walk-in anglers (or campers) fishing at night. Best bite on cut baits (chicken liver and blood or lug worm combos have been very good). Few crappie or bluegill reports this week, and the trout bite has also slowed way down. Silverwood remains high at 93 percent full. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Here's the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: The trout bite is pretty fair overall, with some limits reported, especially for trollers, but also for bait anglers fishing near the dam. Most of the fish are solid one to three-pound fish. The west end of the lake (toward the dam) has been the best area to fish, mostly from Old Grays Landing to the sandy beach. The best bite has been early in the morning and then again in the evening 14 to 22 feet of water. Bait anglers are mostly using PowerBait in bright colors in the corn, cheese, and garlic flavors or inflated nightcrawlers fished on Carolina rigs with two to three-foot or longer leaders. The weeds have become a problem, so most anglers are using filling Cast-a-bubbles full water that sink very slowly. These 'weights' sit on top of the weeds and allow the bait to float up about the weeds where the trout can see them. Trollers are dragging three to four colors of leadcore (or at 12 to 18 feet on downriggers) along the south shore, Trout Alley, the west end from the west public launch to the dam. A wide variety of small spoons and Rapala-like lures in gold with red or orange highlights are the best baits to troll. The bass and crappie bites are good, on cranks and small jigs tipped with meal or wax worms, respectively. The carp bowfishing is also excellent in all shallow areas of the lake. All the lakes' public and private launch ramps are open. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store's Facebook page.

GREGORY LAKE: There was a DFW trout plant two weeks ago and the bite has slowed to near-nothing. A few crappie reported. The VFW Auxiliary 9624 Trout Derby will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7. Entry is $20 per ticket. For derby info, call 909-553-8200 or 909-338-5385. Lake and fishing information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the park's Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: Jess Ranch trout plants are going in most week. The 400 pound plants always include 50 pounds of trophy fish. There was also a DFW plant two weeks ago. The bite is best early and late in the day, and small trout jigs, Mice Tails, trout spoons, inflated nightcrawlers with garlic, and PowerBait in yellow or chartreuse are the best baits. The fish are congregating in the deeper water at the dam. The website is www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.

INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: More and more boils each day on silversides and shad. The key for the stripers is matching the lure to the bait size, which means smaller baits. The duration of the boils has been short, but there is good action for a period of time. After that the stripers are best on sand worms, lug worms, blood worms, and frozen shad, Triple X sardines or anchovies in deeper water. Erik Itzep, Altadena, landed three stripers to three pounds on topwater baits. The largemouth and smallmouth bass also continued to be fair to good. The bite is best on plastics worms, nightcrawlers, Senko-like baits, or just about any reaction bait. Most are under three pounds. Gary Paye, Valencia, had four smallmouth bass to five pounds on Flukes and plastic worms. The bluegill and crappie action is good along most shoreline structure in four to 20 feet of water on small baits or jigs, and crappie are also pretty decent, especially in the lower lake. The trout bite has slowed way down but a few fish are showing for trollers working downriggers or leadcore and small spoons, but some also on PowerBaits and inflated nightcrawlers. Almost no pressure on the trout. The lake's elevation is pretty stable, with Castaic 92 percent full. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: The largemouth and smallmouth bass bites have been good in most coves on soft plastic worms or drop-shot nightcrawlers during the day, with boiling fish on bait balls in the mornings. Flukes and Senkos (rigged weedless) are best on the boiling fish. Most are 1-8 to 3-0. The striped bass bite remains good on one to four-pound fish with some to seven pounds. There has been good surface boils most mornings in the coves and at Yellowbar, Bear Trap, Posey, Serranno, and Chumash Island. on jerkbaits, but most of the action has been on cut baits like sardines, anchovies, and blood or lug worms. A good number of catfish are also showing on cut baits, especially blood, lug, and sand worms, but frozen sardines, anchovies, and shad are nearly as good, especially when scent is added. The fish are deep in most coves, and the channel along the entrance booth is still a hot spot along with the ramp. The bluegill bite is very good along the shoreline structure on meal worm, wax worms, red worms, and crickets. Even a few fish bigger than hand-sized. The algae bloom has been increasing in the past week. The lake's level is not changing much. It was again 93 percent full this week. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. Information: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

COLORADO RIVER

EASTERN SIERRA

TROUT PLANTS

This week's trout plants in Tulare County, include the upper Kern River (section 6), Balch Park Lake (upper and lower), and Hedrick Pond (Redwood Lake). In Kern County, section 4 of the upper Kern is on the list. In Inyo County include Baker Creek, Big Pine Creek, the South Fork, Middle Fork, Intake II, and lower portions of Bishop Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Georges Creek, Goodale Creek, Independence Creek, Lake Sabrina, Lone Pine Creek, North Lake, Owens River (below Tinnemaha and section 2) Rock Creek Lake, Shepherd Creek, South Lake, Symmes Creek, Taboose Creek Tinnemaha Creek, and Tuttle Creek. No plants in Los Angeles or San Bernardino counties this week.

OCEAN FISHING REPORT

YOUR FISHING REPORTS

