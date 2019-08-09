The W2Hoops AAU squad went 1-2 at a tournament in Sacramento this past weekend. The team consist of players from Mount Shasta, Weed, and McCloud in the 7th and 8th grade. The squad is 23-8 for the year. They next play at a tournament in September. In photo from left to right: Coach Jeff Williams, Maddox Mize, Nathaniel Mero, Elijah Dailey, DJ Horton, Aden Rivera, Phoenix Marshall, Jayvon Thomas, Brian Garcia, Logan Bowles, and Coach Robert West holding his son. West added that the team is run by donations and said this season has taken place thanks to numerous donations from local businesses’ and numerous fundraisers ran exclusively by team parents. West said that next year they hope to expand their schedule and go to tournaments in Portland, San Diego, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.