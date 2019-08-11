The 12th Annual Weed High School Athletic Hall of Fame, which honors athletes, teams, and individuals in several categories, will induct five teams, one coach, one school service, and five individuals this year.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at the Weed Sons of Italy Hall. Tickets are $30 per person and are now being sold to the general public.

The evening begins with a social hour with a no-host bar from 5 to 6 p.m. Dinner by Ellie’s Catering begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the ceremony at 7 p.m.

No tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase tickets, contact Peggy at (530) 938-2881 or sole@cot.net. For more information about the Hall of Fame, contact Mike at (530) 925-2794 or mike.carpine@hotmail.com.

Inductees into the 2019 Weed High School Athletic Hall of Fame are as follows:

1959-60 Track

Doug Blankenship, Bill Davis, Curtis Jones, Jim Lemos, Carlyn Miller, Frank Montgomery, Jon Scribner

1959-60 Football

Peter Baldo, Larry Barbieri, Richard Battistessa, Tom Bender, Doug Blankenship, Robert Bontrager, Gene Collier, Doug DeBortoli, Frank DeMarco, Dave Downey, Gene Hilliard, Robert Johnson, Curtis Jones, Jim Lemos, Frank Montgomery, Phil Nelms (Gilliam), Joe Owens, Mike Patterson, Roger Pauletto, Elmer Pellegrino, Gary Sbarbaro, Jon Scribner, Woodrow Smith Jr., Jim Stephenson, Jack Stills, Coy Welborn, James Wilson, Bob Zalunardo

1960-61 Basketball

Mike Auman, Richard Battistessa, Eugene Belcastro, Jim Culley, Doug DeBortoli, Phil Fotopoulus, Elvy Mazzoni, Carlyn Miller, Phil Nelms (Gilliam), Roger Pauletto, Elmer Pellegrino, Dennis Sbarbaro, A.C. Smith

1963-64 Basketball

Jerry Bates, Frank Belcastro, Larry Blankenship, Jim Burcell, Mike Carpine, Steve Clark, Sonny Dixon, Bill Duchi, Ira Fair, David Gustafson, Omri Hildreth, Ron Mallory, Don Welch, Fred Zanotto

1984-85 Basketball

Mark Acquistapace, Andre Clark, Jeff Dryden, Patrick Gilliam, Kyle Goudelock, Pedro Leal, Steve Lobis, Joe Obermiller, Jon Ray, Tony Robles, Tony Tallerico, Chris Taylor, Bob West, Kerry Williams

Coach

Bob Zalunardo

School Service

Virgil Tuman

Individuals

Wade Blankenship (class of 1956), Curtis Jones (class of 1960), Nate Parker (class of 2001), Michelle Toohey Wolf (class of 1988), Bob West (class of 1986)