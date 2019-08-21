The Scott Valley Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony is set for Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Fort Jones Little League City Park.

Those being honored this year are:

Trett Bishop, Dan Edwards, Christa “Rainville” Fournier, Shelly “Lampert” Johnson, Bud Webster, and the 1980 Etna High School varsity football team.

The social begins at 3 p.m., with a meal served at 4 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Dinner includes pulled pork, chicken, potato salad, pasta salad, coleslaw, broccoli, and green salad.

Advanced meal tickets need to be purchased by Aug. 21.

For information or tickets, call the contacts below.

Don Duncan at 530-468-3596, or email him at julied@sisqtel.net

Jim Isbell at 530-598-4592, or email him at jisbell@sisqtel.net

Shelly Johnson at 530-598-2998, or email her at sjohnson@syusd.us