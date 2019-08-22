This Saturday night is a special event. It's the annual John Arnberg Memorial race for the IMCA Modifieds, which will pay $1,038 to the winner. Also competing will be the IMCA Sport Modifieds, Mini Stocks and the Jefferson State Jalopies.

Randy Wright won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event Saturday night at the Siskiyou Golden Speedway in Yreka. This was the second win of the season for Wright. A low point average put Wright on the pole for the Main Event, and he charged into the lead at the start. Second row starter Ethan Killingsworth soon struck to the second position, and the lead two cars pulled away just a little bit. There were a couple of yellow flags during the first 12 laps. As a yellow flag waved for another incident on lap 12, Killingsworth got together with Wright on the backstretch in their close battle. Killingsworth had to make a pit stop. Fifth row starter Merissa Henson was third at that point and moved past Sean Hulsey to take over second behind Wright on the restart. Wright drove a flawless race and led the rest of the way to take the checkered flag with Henson a strong second. Reigning champion Trevor Tiffee made a move around Hulsey for the third position as Hulsey finished fourth, followed by Ryder Boswell, Dennis Jorgensen, Killingsworth, Brandt Fellipe and Brian Hubert. Incoming point leader Colt Boswell was a Main Event scratch. Ryder Boswell and Hulsey won the eight lap heat races, while Killingsworth was the four lap Trophy Dash winner.

Jeff Cluff won the 25 lap Iron Giant Street Stock Main Event. Heavy attrition from the previous weekend race for the group at Gray's Harbor led to a light turn out, but the competitors mixed it up pretty well all night with three different winners. It was Kevin Roberts winning the eight lap heat race, while Kenny Bernstein was the four lap Trophy Dash winner. Bernstein gave it a good run in the Main Event, but Cluff was just a bit quicker as he scored the victory. Roberts finished third ahead of JD Rose and Sean Cronk.



Terry Kendrick won the 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event. Kendrick was the previous winner a month ago and has a division leading four wins so far this season. Kendrick had the pole for the race and made it a clean sweep for the night as he had earlier won his eight lap heat race and the four lap Trophy Dash, both ahead of reigning champion Marilyn Yawnick. The Top 5 in the finish and the point standings were shaken up as incoming point leader Zak McMurry and Kelly Wilkinson were both disqualified following post race tech. Championship contenders Mike Whitaker and Darek Alford finished second and third, respectively. Yawnick settled for a fourth place finish ahead of Terry Alford and Michael Kendrick. Wilkinson was the other heat race winner.



This Saturday night is a special event. It's the annual John Arnberg Memorial race for the IMCA Modifieds, which will pay $1,038 to the winner. Also competing will be the IMCA Sport Modifieds, Mini Stocks and the Jefferson State Jalopies. For further information, go to www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com. Dothage, Williams, Coughlin Win Yreka Outlaw Kart Races

Yreka, CA...August 16...Dryver Dothage won the 20 lap 250 Kart Main Event Friday night at the little Outlaw Kart track at the fairgrounds. This was the second win in three starts for the third-generation racer from Kelseyville. Dothage had the pole for the feature race and held off point leader Cale Cunial for the victory. Logan McKnight finished third, followed by Nicholas Perrin, Cole Cunial, Drew Berry and Dallin Dagata. The eight lap heat race wins were earned buy Cale Cunial, McKnight, Dagata and Perrin.



Brayden Williams won the 20 lap 500 Open Kart Main Event. There have been seven different winners in the eight races held so far, and Williams is the first two-time winner of the group. Williams and Wyatt Pinckney won the eight lap heat races, and Williams held off Pinckney to win the Main Event. Rick Schamber and point leader Brionna Fuller were Main Event scratches.



Jaxon Coughlin won the 20 lap Sealed Box Stock Main Event. This was only the second appearance of the season of Coughlin. Coughlin picked up the victory with Austin Bartholomew finishing second ahead of championship contender Carson Henson, point leader Chayce Smith and Shailene Horn. Smith and Coughlin were the eight lap heat race winners.



Larry Fuller won the 12 lap UAS Speedway Kart Main Event. This was his second win of the season. Brionna Fuller finished second, followed by point leader Steve Rambo and Ed Grubb. Larry Fuller made it a clean sweep as he won both eight lap heat races.



Hunter Granger maintained his Open Box Stock point lead with his second 15 lap Main Event win of the season. He took the lead from pole sitter Hunter Colson and held him off for the win as Paige Boswell finished third. Colson won both of the eight lap heat races.



The next show at the little track at the fairgrounds will be on Aug. 30. For further information, go to the Yreka Outlaw Kart Facebook page.

