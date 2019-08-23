The Yreka Miners football program is preparing for the 2019 fall football season with fall practice.

The Miners are being led this year by new head varsity football coach Brian Wagy, who previously coached in the program for 17 years until 2015.

This week, the Miners are set to take part in scrimmages versus Etna, Mount Shasta and Trinity High Schools on Friday in Etna. The scrimmages are set to begin at EHS at 5 p.m.

YHS opens the season on Friday Aug. 30 at the Del Norte Warriors on the coast in Crescent City, Calif.

Below is the squads 2019 schedule.

Unless noted, game times are 5:30 p.m. for the junior varsity games at 7:30 p.m. for the varsity contest. Northern Athletic League games are in bold.



Aug. 30: At Del Norte, 5 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. varsity.

Sept. 6: At South Umpqua High in Myrtle Creek, Ore. JV 5 p.m., JV 7 p.m.

Sept 13: Home versus Mount Shasta.

Sept. 20: Home versus Henley High of Klamath Falls, Ore.,. Homecoming.

Sept. 27: At Trinity High in Weaverville, Calif.

Oct. 4: Bye week.

Oct 11: At Corning.

Oct. 18: West Valley at home.

Oct. 25: At Lassen.

Nov. 1: At Central Valley.

Nov. 8: Home versus Anderson.

Nov. 15-30: NAL playoffs.