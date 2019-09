The Yreka Lady Miners junior varsity volleyball team downed the Mount Shasta Lady Bears in two sets 25-22, 25-23 on the road on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Kylie Wright and Kory Sloan each had two aces, while Emma Hanna finished with two kills. Rylee Apodaca had 12 kills for YHS.

On Tuesday, Yreka faces Etna on the road for a 5 p.m. JV contest. The varsity game is at 6 p.m. YHS is at a tournament in Fall River on Saturday.