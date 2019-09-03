The Scott Valley Athletic Hall of Fame 2019 inductees were recognized at halftime of the Etna Lions versus Weed Cougars football game Friday night at Etna High School.

The 2019 HOF inductees were inducted at a ceremony and dinner in Fort Jones on Saturday. The individual members of the class of 2019 HOF, in alphabetical order, are Trett Bishop, class of 2003; Rod Eastlick, class of 1981; Dan Edwards, class of 1992; Christa Rainville Fournier, class of 2004; Shelly Lampert Johnson, class of 1984; and Walton “Bud" Webster, who was honored for Meritorious Service.

The Etna Lions 1980 varsity football team, which won a section title, were also honored. Members of the team are Jack Laws, Darren Gilmore, Ross Smith, Jim Sutter, Scott Towner, Eric Black, Bill Lampert, Rickell Dowling, Russ Dean, Rod Eastlick, Jeff Berrryhill, John Allen, Frank Ward, Mike March, Steve Potter, Arron Marley, Jon Thackeray, Daren Knudson, Carl Seaver, Dave Beck, Eric Dean, Joe Rose, Paul Pruett, Jeff Stowe, Terry Burrows, and Roland Silva-Schmidt. Coaches were Don Duncan, Butch Bigham, Carl Smith, and Bill Ewing.