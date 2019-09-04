The Yreka Miners varsity football team had a tough outing to start the 2019 season against an elite football squad on the road Friday night.

YHS fell in Crescent City, to the Del Norte Warriors, 62-0.

The Warriors jumped on the Miners from the start and led 27-0 after the first quarter. The Warriors put up 28 points in the second quarter to take a commanding 55-0 advantage at the half. Del Norte downed the Miners in Yreka 44-0 last year.Del Norte improved to 2-0 for the year after defeating top tier Bay Area team Moreau Catholic last week.YHS lost the junior varsity contest by the score of 34-0.The Miners look to bounce back this Friday with another road game in Myrtle Creek, Ore., against South Umpqua. This will be the first game of the season for the Lancers. The JV game is at 5 p.m., while the varsity contest has a 7 p.m. start.On Sept. 13, Yreka plays at home for the first time this season against Mount Shasta.