The Burroughs High School football team earned its first win of the season on Friday night against Pete Knight on the road.

On the bus ride to Pete Knight, head coach Sean Fullerton discussed the matchup between the two teams.

The question was simple: “You ready for tonight’s game, coach?”

“I always look forward to game day. The whole teams does. And I think we match up really well, I really think we can win tonight,” Fullerton said.

The sun had just begun to set as the game was starting at Rosamond J. Field, and with a little wind in the mix, it was the perfect weather to play football in.

Both the Hawks and Burros were coming off losses from the week prior: the Burros lost to Palmdale at home while the Hawks lost to Tesoro at home. Both teams were looking for their first win of the season.

The Hawks won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.

On their opening drive, the Hawks made their way downfield, but several key stops by the Burros kept them out of the end zone. 2 stopped runs followed by an incomplete pass down the middle forced Pete Knight to settle for a field goal attempt.

The Hawks kick was good, giving them an early 3-0 lead to start the game.

“[Our defense] really kept us in the ball game. They had those early stops and … having them kick the field goal, they really kept us in it early,” Fullerton said.

The Burros responded immediately after the kick off return. After the kickoff went for a touchback, the Burros had to start from their own 20.

Their first offensive play of the game was a handoff to Brett Stephey down the middle, who took it the distance for an 80-yard touchdown run. After a successful PAT the Burros now had a 7-3 lead with 9:22 left in the first quarter.

Once again, the Burros defense came up with a big stop when the Hawks came out with a trick play on the fourth down, attempting to fake the punt.

The Burros started to move the ball upfield, and on the second drive, Stephey once again took a handoff for a touchdown. But the ball was brought back after a penalty was called on the Burros.

The Burros were then forced to punt the ball a couple of plays later.

The Hawks got on the board next with another field goal at the end of the first quarter to make it a 7-6 game.

“We are winning this thing, no matter what,” said Casey Williams, one of the Burros D-men, on the sideline right after the Hawks brought the game within one.

Shortly after, the Hawks scored their first touchdown of the game. After a handoff down the middle, and the runner bursting down the right side of the field, the Hawks took a 13-7 lead.

The Burros would score once more before the end of the first half after quarterback Brian Schwaiger connected with Stephey, who then ran for 58 yards to put the Burros on the Falcons 14 yard line.

After a couple of unsuccessful pushes toward the end zone, the Burros were forced to kick a field goal.

The kick was good, putting the Burros down three points heading into the half.

“Before the game, we felt we were the better football team. At halftime, we still felt like the better football team. We just gotta execute and get out of our own way and stop making mistakes on both sides of the ball,” Fullerton said.

The Hawks lead did not last very long after the third quarter began. The Burros tied the game up after a completion to Jalen Beecroft put the Burros on the Hawks 15.

After a completion to Trevor Ireland, followed by a handoff, the Burros came up short and were forced to kick a field goal, making it a tie game.

Then the Hawks attempted to move the ball upfield but also came up short and were forced to punt.

The Burros took the lead after Manuel Corona blocked the Hawks punt with 13:13 left in the third. With the ball on the Hawks 2 yard line, the Burros utilized the QB sneak. Beecroft pushed through the Hawks defense to get the ball into the end zone and to give the Burros a 20-13 lead.

Neither team would score again in the third, though the Burros would get another big push with just a few seconds left on the clock.

Stephey started the push with a two-yard rush. Schwaiger then threw to Beecroft for a first down, followed by another carry by Stephey for another first down.

Soon after with the Burros on the Hawks 49-yard line, Schwaiger threw to Beecroft to put the Burros on the Hawks 28.

After a late hit committed by the Hawks, the ball was moved up even closer to the end zone. Schwaiger threw to Beecroft who was wide open in the left corner of the end zone, giving the Burros their first two-possession lead of the game with 11:30 left on the clock.

The Hawks responded with back-to-back throws for back-to-back first downs, and then a rush down the middle into the end zone.

Pete Knight now needed one more touchdown to tie the game.

The Burros had an unsuccessful drive, giving the Hawks one last chance to score with 5:40 left in the game.

And once the hawks got the ball upfield, they were in the Burros end.

After couple of plays and crucial stops by the Burros D-line, the Hawks were forced to throw the ball on fourth and eight.

The Burros gave up a penalty on the fourth down, giving the Hawks the first down on the Burros 24 yard line with 2:54 left in the game.

A run down the middle put Pete Knight 18 yards from the end zone.

With time running out, the Hawks threw a ball deep into the end zone, to the left corner where Trevon Miller was on man-to-man coverage, facing his guy.

At the last second, Miller turned around to see the ball and caught it for a game-sealing interception.

After he caught the ball, he ran over to the sideline were him and Fullerton jumped up in the air to hug each other, surrounded by the sideline, celebrating the catch.

“Trey came up huge. He is a senior, but I wish we would have had him in the program for one more year because he is a phenomenal athlete. He subbed in on offense and on defense and he just made a very athletic play. That last play saved us. That one the ball game, no doubt about it,” Fullerton said.

The team made one more throw to get the clock to wind down and then knelt the for the last seconds of the game.

The Burroughs High School football team defeated Pete Knight 27-20.

“The great thing about the boys is that they will play tough. They will get out there and give everything they have,” Fullerton said.

Schwaiger attempted 20 passes, completing 12 for 167 yards.

Stephey led the team with 199 total yards, receiving for 59 yards and rushing for 140. Beecroft had the most receiving yards, coming it at 108.

Stephey and Chase Flerchinger led the Burros in tackles with eight apiece.

Noa Crescencio, the Burros kicker, made all of his field-goal attempts for a total of nine points.

While the Burros were huddled in the end zone after the game, the team made plans for practice the following day.

Flerchinger got the teams attention after the coaches were done talking to the boys.

He said, “Don’t watch your own highlights. Look at what you can improve on. It means we are not content.”

“I am glad [Chase] is stepping up and speaking to the guys. Because leaders lead, and leaders lead by example. And when they say something, you have to respect it. He is definitely needed on this football team,” Fullerton said outside of the locker rooms, reflecting on what Flerchinger had said.

The Burros have a bye this week and will play their next game on Friday, Sep. 20 on the road against Barstow at 7 p.m.

The road home

After some pizza in the locker room, the boys loaded on the bus to make the two and a half hour trek back to Ridgecrest.

Fullerton offered up a way for the boys to charge their cell phones if they needed it. About an hour later, he asked for it back stating he wanted to watch the game.

One of the boys asked what game he was watching.

Fullerton replied, “The game we just played tonight.”

Taking notes while watching film the rest of the ride back, Fullerton was preparing for the early morning practice the following day while the majority of the boys slept on the ride home.