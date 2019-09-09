"In our first two games our offensive line has played really well," head coach Wade Dickinson said. "They are the reason we have been successful running the ball."

The Etna Lions varsity football team continued its strong start to the season with a 32-14 win against the Hoopa Valley Warriors Friday night in front of the home fans at Duncan Field.

The week before, the Lions opened the 2019 season in Etna with a 39-0 victory over the Weed Cougars.

The Lions were a force with their running attack, gaining big chunks of yardage thanks to a tough offensive line that created running lanes all evening.

"In our first two games our offensive line has played really well," head coach Wade Dickinson said. "They are the reason we have been successful running the ball."

Senior fullback Calvin Thackeray, who is a converted guard, steamrolled through the Warriors defense for 132 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while junior Parker Finley ran for 102 yards after rushing for 188 yards the week before.

Coach Dickinson said that Thackeray "is a force running the ball." Being a former member of the O-line, Dickinson said that Thackeray "appreciates the work the O-line puts in and it shows in his efforts running."

The Warriors, which lost to North Coast Section power St. Bernard's of Eureka, Calif., 39-14 to start the season the previous week, got the ball to start the game and could not get anything going against the stout Lions defense. On their own 31-yard line, Hoopa coughed the ball up, as Finley came up with the football for the Lions. On the first offensive drive for the Lions, Thackeray rumbled to near the goal line. A few plays later, he ran in for the score from a few yards out to give EHS the lead with 10:11 left in the first quarter, as a missed point after attempt made things 6-0 in favor of Etna.

With 4:01 left in the second quarter, Thackeray scored from three yards out. The PAT was successful to give Etna a 13-0 advantage.

With 1:54 left in the half, junior Will Black blocked a Hoopa punt and recovered the ball in the endzone for a Lions score to make things 19-0 in favor of EHS after a missed PAT.

Hoopa threw a long TD pass near the end of the half to make things 19-6 in favor of the Lions.

Things didn't start well at the start of the third quarter for Etna, as the squad opened the quarter backed up deep in their territory and having to punt. The ball sailed past the Lion punter into the endzone for a Hoopa safety to make things 19-8. The Etna defense came up big later in the third when junior Jacob Knechtle picked off the ball and ran it in for the score with 7:42 left in the third quarter, with the PAT good to make things 26-8 in favor of the Lions.

Thackeray capped off his big night with a 31 yard touchdown rumble with more than four minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the Lions a 32-8 lead. Hoopa scored a short time later, as EHS earned the 18 point win.

While coach Dickinson was pleased overall with the win, he said that the Lions fumbled the ball twice, and left points on the board with missed after point attempts which is something that needs to be worked on.

"We need to take better care of the football," he said. "Twice we were moving the ball well and had to put our defense back on the field. We need to eliminate those mistakes."

On defense, Creed Newton had two sacks and six total tackles. Thackeray had 11 total tackles and eight solo tackles. Kohl Williams had an interception.

Dickinson said that he is pleased with how Lions defense has played to start the 2019 season.

"Our defense was solid for the most part," he said. "We knew there would be times when we would give up yards, but we just didn’t want to give up big plays. Unfortunately right before halftime we let one slip by and Hoopa scored. Overall, we shut down the run game. We feel good about where we are defensively."

In the junior varsity contest, Etna handily won against Hoopa by the score of 56-36.

This week, Etna opens Cascade Valley League play against Weed on the road for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Friday. The home contest on Aug. 30 vs. the Cougars was an non-league matchup. Weed, a fellow Siskiyou County squad, had a bye last week and is 0-1 for the year.