Due to fires in the area, fire fighting crews have set up a base camp at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds in Yreka.

After looking at the options to see if this Saturday’s Siskiyou Golden Speedway races could still go on as scheduled, Siskiyou Speedway management decided on Monday to call off the races this week.

It's a not a decision the speedway wanted to make. On Sunday, several racers came to the track for a special practice day. The track was looking good and everybody was excited about this Saturday. However, there was no way to make a race happen and have an adequate camp area for the fire fighting crews.

The next scheduled race will therefore be the Rod Restad Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 21, which will feature IMCA Modifieds, Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Socks, IMCA Sport Modifieds and Mini Stocks. Management is looking into the possibility of a makeup date, though nothing has been announced at this time.

For further information, you can go to the www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com web site or find the Siskiyou Golden Speedway on Facebook.