The Dunsmuir Tigers home football game versus Princeton on Friday has ben called off, head coach Ray Kellar said on Monday.
Kellar said two of his players that were injured in the Aug. 30 loss to Herlong have not been released to play.
“Unfortunately that creates issues with us being able to physically play a competitive game and we will have to forfeit the game this Friday vs. Princeton,” he said in an email message.
Shortage of players cancels Dunsmuir High football game
