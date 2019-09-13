­The Cerro Coso volleyball team defeated Taft in four sets on Wednesday night, marking the second win of the season for the Lady Coyotes.

“[We played] a great game of volleyball last night. Goals were set, and the ladies performed with focus, energy and passion,” said head coach Kim Young.

The Coyotes took the first set from the Cougars, winning 25-17. Taft took the second set from Cerro Coso though, tying the game 1-1.

The Lady Coyotes continued their fight against the Cougars, taking the next two sets to win the match. Cerro Coso won the third set 25-17, and then the team won the fourth set 25-19.

“[It was] a crazy loud gym, forcing our girls to be louder than usual. It was a great experience and it reinforced what we always say: Be louder! It was a good team effort,” Young said.

Gina Santiago had 12 kills on the night. Evelyn Rosas-Mendoza led the team with 15 kills and seven aces.

The Lady Coyotes had 37 kills as a team, as well as 15 aces.

The team as a whole had a pass rating of 2.1, with only three receiving errors. Audrey Shull had 25 digs during the match, while Dahlia Stucky had 15. The team as a whole had 76 digs combined.

“It is always our aim to pass above 2.0, and as a coach, I was happy to see them pass so well since we’ve been working crazy hard at it in practice,” Young said.

“[The] girls who came off the bench were clutch as well with great passing, aces and relentless defense. Very proud of their effort.”

The Cerro Coso Coyotes will play again on Monday at Porterville at 4 p.m.