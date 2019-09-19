This week, the Lady Bears are at Mercy on Thursday in Red Bluff.

The Mount Shasta Lady Bears volleyball team went 0-5 last week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10 at home, Mount Shasta lost in four sets to Burney 16-25, 25-16, 17-25, 14-25.

McKenzie Lowry had six kills for MSHS. Yuki Cannon had four kills, while Isabel Knight and Maddy Burke each finished with three kills apiece for the Lady Bears. Natalie Grafton (had 12 assists and Sydney Chase had 14 serve receives. In the junior varsity contest, the Lady Bears won in two sets 26-24, 27-25.

On Friday, the Lady Bears varsity squad went 0-3 at a tournament in Red Bluff./ Mount Shasta fell to Orland 17-25, 22-25. Middletown 19-25, 16-25, and 19=25, 17-25 to Wheatland.

On Monday, the Lady Bears fell in three sets to Redding Christian 12-25, 19-25, 13-25.

The Lady Bears are now 5-11 for the year.

This week, the Lady Bears are at Mercy on Thursday in Red Bluff.

Next week, Mount Shasta opens Shasta Cascade League with two games.

On Tuesday, the squad is at Modoc and play host to defending SCL champ Etna on Thursday. The junior varsity contest is at 5 p-.m., while the varsity game gets underway around 6 p.m.