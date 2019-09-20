The Burroughs High School football team is taking on Barstow on the road tonight.

The Burros are coming off of their first win of the season, while the Aztecs are still looking for their first win.

Looking at Barstow’s stats, it seems that the team likes to utilize the rushing game more so than anything else. The team has only attempted to throw the ball nine times over the span of four games.

The Aztecs have recorded 84 carries in four games, for comparison.

Ali Ankir, the team’s quarterback, leads the team in rushing yards with 101. Antonio Ili has the second-most rushing yards at 76.

If the Aztecs do decide to utilize the pass, Gabriel Espinoza is one of their go-to guys, receiving for 40 yards off of four catches.

The Burros offensive line will have to look out for the Aztec’s defense, specifically Lealofi Chanwong, who has recorded three sacks for the season, the most on the team.

On the Burros side of things, Brian Schwaiger has attempted 75 passes with a .627 completion percentage.

Brett Stephey is currently on top of the leaderboards for rushing yards, coming in at 243 total. Stephey also has 119 receiving yards, the second-highest on the team. He also leads the team in tackles as well.

Stephey’s status for tonight’s game is unknown at this time.

Jalen Beecroft leads the team in receiving yards with 162.

Barstow also has scored 17 points while allowing 165 this season.

The Burros have scored 61 points while allowing 116.

Around the MRL

Apple Valley and Serrano are undefeated.

Apple Valley plays Adelanto tonight, a team that is 3-1 and leads the Desert Sky League.

Serrano takes on Carter, who is 2-2.

Hesperia is currently 2-1 and will take on Rosamond tonight. The roadrunners are currently 2-2.

Oak Hills and Sultana are both 1-3. Oak Hills plays Cajon (2-2) who is ranked 45 in the state. Sultana takes on Summit (3-1).