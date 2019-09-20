It's another one of the big offerings the speedway has every year. The IMCA Modifieds are running a 50 lap race in memory of past speedway promoter Rod Restad. The IMCA Sport Modifieds and Mini Stocks will be continuing their close championship battle, and the Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Association returns as well.

Following the loss of last week's race due to the Siskiyou Fairgrounds being used as a base for the firefighters, racing returns to Siskiyou Golden Speedway this Saturday night.

It's another one of the big offerings the speedway has every year. The IMCA Modifieds are running a 50 lap race in memory of past speedway promoter Rod Restad. The IMCA Sport Modifieds and Mini Stocks will be continuing their close championship battle, and the Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Association returns as well.



In addition to the big $2,000 to win prize being offered for the IMCA Modifieds, this is the fourth point race for the class this season. That makes it an official championship in the eyes of the national sanctioning body. Duane Orsburn has positioned himself to win the championship merely by taking the green flag on Saturday. He has a season high second and third place finish in the Main Event and would love to pick up the win to wrap up the season. His win last week in Medford shows that Orsburn could be tough to beat this week. One of the drivers he may face in the showdown is a two-time Restad Memorial winner and two-time champion Nick Trenchard. Presently, Trenchard is 30 points out of the lead and won the big Wild West Speedweek race back in June.



Some of the drivers you'll see this weekend are those who are lobbying hard to get the division on the schedule more in 2020. John Arnberg Memorial winner Jimmy Lipke is just getting started in this class and currently ranks third in the standings, 11 behind Trenchard and two in front of past division champion Travis Peery. Both of these drivers are anticipated along with Justin Foux, Albert Gill, Steve Borror and possibly Jon DeBenedetti, who picked up the win in this event last season.



The Outlaw Pro Stock Association is making their sixth appearance of the season, and it's also their 10th race. Amazingly, Dr Scott Lenz has won seven of their races and four of the five in Yreka. Lenz had rare mechanical issues in the most recent visit, which was won by Steve Borror ahead of a career best second place finish for Bryan Hammond. Sadly, after finishing seventh in the big R Charles Snyder race in Medford a couple of weeks ago, Hammond had a heart attack and died. His loss is being felt within the group as he was one of the biggest supporters from the time he joined in 2017. He also was a sponsor via his Hammond Construction company. He is currently fifth in the standings.



Lenz has just about wrapped up his third consecutive division championship, but he'll certainly enter this race as the driver to beat. Second ranked Scott Flowers has three Top 3 finishes in Yreka this year, including a second place finish. He leads his son James in the battle for second, while John David Duffie is within striking distance of James Flowers for third. Duffie has also finished as high as second this year. Some of the stars of the group to watch for this week include Top 5 contender Matt Harlow, Kenneth LaPlant, recent Medford winner Jeff Haudenshild, Johnny Cobb and Ginny Flowers.



The Mini Stock division has been important to the speedway for a few different reasons. Three of the stars leading the way in the IMCA Sport Modifieds were front runners in the Mini Stock division prior to moving up. Ethan Killingsworth certainly won his share of Main Events in that class in his three years prior to moving up last season. However, the rising young star has been very impressive in the IMCA Sport Modifieds. After posting his third win of the season last time out, Killingsworth managed to take a three point lead over Ryder Boswell with two events left to go.



Boswell finished second in the standings last season and is giving it his best effort yet in his quest to win the championship. Three weeks ago, Ryder headed up to Medford to compete against a field of 48 of the best competitors on the West Coast. After bad heat races left him in the Conciliation Main, Boswell made the transfer from that and into the Semi Main. Once again, he made the transfer, made a serious charge to the front of the pack and finished an impressive fourth. He will be hoping to carry that momentum with him to Yreka for a good finish on Saturday as every point will count.



Ryder's brother Colt, who is a past Mini Stock and Sport Modified champion, has a solid hold on third, but his failure to start one of the recent Main Events has pretty much ended his hopes to win the championship. He's in no danger of being threatened by two-time winner Randy Wright or Sean Hulsey for the third position, but the driver in sixth has been the talk of the area for these past few weeks.



Merissa Henson returned to Medford and stunned everybody by picking up the $2,000 victory in the prestigious R Charles Snyder Salute. Henson has been racing for most of her life from the Outlaw Karts and into the Mini Stocks. Eventually she ran Winged Sprint Cars in Medford, where she was second in the points. She's already picked up a pair of Sport Modified victories in Yreka, but her win in Medford shows that she has become one of the top drivers in the class. It's not surprising to see the Mini Stock connection with her as well.



In addition to giving the fans some great racing action, the Mini Stocks also bring in the new stars. Two of those drivers are Darek Alford and Zak McMurry, and both have taken their turns leading the standings this year. If not for a disqualification a couple of races ago, two-time winner McMurry might still be leading. He has taken glances at a potential move up, which includes a visit to Coos Bay in the Brock Peters Dwarf Car earlier this year. He won both the A Dash and his heat race that night.



We could see Alford making a move up in the near future. His consistency, which includes three second place feature finishes this season, has Alford leading two-time champion Mike Whitaker in a very close championship battle. When his family found a good deal on an Outlaw Pro Stock, they made the purchase. He's made a few starts, mainly to test the waters. In the meantime, he is hoping to hold off the hard charging Whitaker to win the title.



Whitaker lost a close battle with teammate Marilyn Yawnick for last season's championship. Both drivers were vying for what would be their third title, which went to Yawnick on that occasion. Whitaker hopes to get #3 this season, but he knows that Alford isn't going to make it easy. He also knows that Alford could very well be the next driver to graduate up in classes. Other stars of the Mini Stock ranks include three-time winner Terry Kendrick, one-time winner Terry Alford and Mike Kendrick.



The Rod Restad Memorial is one of those events you don't want to miss. In addition to remembering a promoter who guided the speedway through some good times, there will be four exciting divisions of racing to enjoy. For further information, go to www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com.