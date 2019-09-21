They play Mission at the Lassen Classic on Saturday and begin Golden Valley Conference play October 4 at Shasta.

After starting the season 2-5, COS won 3 of 5 games in a busy week as they gear up for Golden Valley Conference play.

They traveled to Diablo Valley on Wednesday for the Viking Classic. The Eagles dropped the first match to Hartnell 3-0 : 25-16, 25-9, 25-15, but came back to beat the host Vikings 3-0: 25-11, 25-18, 25-15.

This started an Eagle 3-game winning streak when they won their first two matches at the Mendocino Classic before losing to Los Medanos for the second time this year.

Siskiyous played its best match of the year in the tourney opener, beating Mendocino 3-1: 22-25, 25-20, 25-3, 25-15. They played an almost flawless third game, allowing Mendocino only 3 points.

The Eagle win streak rose to 3 when they topped Porterville 3-0: 26-24, 25-21, 25-22. It ended when they ran into a tough Los Medanos squad that won all 3 games at the Classic.

Los Medanos had beaten COS 3-2 at the Solano Classic in August and repeated the favor. The Eagles tied the match with a 25-20 second game win but dropped the last 2 games to fall to 5-7 for the season.

