The top finisher for the Yreka boys was senior Jade Wilder, who placed sixth out of 59 runners with a time of 18:18.74.

The Yreka High boys cross country team took second overall at the squad's home Yreka XC Showdown on Friday, Sept. 13 at Lower Greenhorn Park.

The top finisher for the Yreka boys was senior Jade Wilder, who placed sixth out of 59 runners with a time of 18:18.74.

Shasta High of Redding was first overall, with Siskiyou County School Mount Shasta fourth.

The Bears had a strong showing with two runners taking the top two spots.

Senior Alexis Ramirez of placed in the top spot with a time of 17:00.04. Teammate Drew Hering.

YHS head coach Pam Borg said it was nice to have a lovely day to run the race after smokey conditions thwarted events last year.

“We were blessed with a smoke free sky,” she said.

She said her squad did quite well, considering she held some of her top runners in both the boys and girls races due to a “big race that was held at Lane community College in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday.

Borg said her junior high boys runners performed well on Friday.

Freshman Victor Lujan was 11th with a time of 20:26,94, while fellow freshman Ko Sekiguchi was 12th with a time of20:30.5.

Sophomore Chase Callison was 1th for YHS with a time of 20:49.99, while fellow sophomore Kaedon Robustellini ran a time of 21:11.13 to come i 16th.

The Showdown had almost 300 athletes competing in high school, junior high and elementary school races.

At the Northwest Classic on Saturday, Borg said that “we raced well, despite some of the kids racing back to back days and we were missing three of our top seven varsity boys.

In the varsity girls race, Ceiba Cummings finished in the top 25 with a 24th place showing out of 143 competitors with a solid time of 21:30 on the 5k course. Teammate Jordan Linsley placed 40th in 22:22.

Senior Elijah Higelin was the Miners first athlete across the finish line in the varsity boys race and was 38th overall out of 184 runners with a time of 17:20. Ben Horwitt, Conner Caldwell, and Ko Sekiguchi packed in at 84th, 85th, and 88th. The YHS varsity boys finished 10th out of 25 teams.

The JV boys squad was led by Chase Callison with a mark of 19:40. Tyler Faultner came in at9:41, and Kaedon Robustellini in 19:58, all times were lifetime bests marks for the 5k course for the runners.