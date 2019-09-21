Sisson fifth-grader Kelly Lanier stood out. She won the 4-6 grade race in 11:44.56, a time that would have placed her first in the 7-8 grade race and led Sisson to the team title with 43 points.

A total of 139 runners took part in the elementary and middle school races at the Yreka XC Showdown on Friday, Sept. 13 at Lower Greenhorn Park.

Participants from Scouth County schools performed at a high level.

Besides high school races, the Showdown also featured 1.6 mile races for 4-6th graders and 6-8th graders with Sisson runners winning both races for girls. This meet showcases some young runners who will make a mark on the sport if they stay with it.

Sisson fifth-grader Kelly Lanier stood out. She won the 4-6 grade race in 11:44.56, a time that would have placed her first in the 7-8 grade race and led Sisson to the team title with 43 points.

Audrey Chapman of Butteville Elementary was sixth with a time of 13:27.43, while Lalia Borgden of Sisson was seventh with a time of 13:33.84.

Ellery DeArton won the 7-8 grade race for Sisson with a 12:02.48 time. Kylene Mitchell of Butteville Elementary was fourth with a time of 12:53.20.

The first South county finishers in the boy’s races were from Sisson, with Forest Kielich fifth in the 7-8 grade race in 10:57.67, and Wyatt Altes 11th in the 4-6 grade race with a 13:04.89 time.