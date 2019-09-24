Thunderbirds pulled ahead and kept the lead

The varsity Wildcat football team made the journey to Delano to open their regular season games. They were taking on the RFK Thunderbirds who were 4-0 going into the game. The Wildcats suffered their worst loss of the season so far 78-13.

The first quarter looked like it was going to be a back and forth game, but in the second quarter, the Thunderbirds add three more touchdowns to pull away from the Wildcats. Another 36 points in the third quarter put to rest of any thoughts of a comeback by Taft. One final touchdown in the final quarter by RFK was the final nail in the coffin.

This week, the Shafter Generals will come to town for a league matchup. The Generals are 1-4 overall and 0-1 in league play. Shafter lost their game last Friday night 24-13 to Cesar Chavez High School. Both teams are coming off losses in their first league game and will be looking to get in the win column.

The Generals will bring a mixed offense to Martin Memorial Stadium Friday night, with just a touch more emphasis on the pass. The Wildcats new offense this season has seen some success as they mix it up as well and have an array of weapons at their disposal.

JV action will begin at 5 pm on Friday night followed up with the varsity game at 7:30 pm. Come out and cheer on the Wildcats. Wear your blue and gold and show your support.