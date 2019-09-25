The Etna Lions varsity football team lost for the first time this season, falling to the Los Molinos Bulldogs 30-8 Friday night at home. Etna kept things close in the first half and trailed 8-0 at the end of the second quarter. Things began to unravel in the third quarter as Los Molinos capitalized on turnovers and put up 16 points.

The Bulldogs scored six points in the fourth quarter, while the Lions scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a run by Calvin Thackeray.

The Lions fell to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Cascade Valley League, while the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the CVL. Los Molinos played 8-man football last season and moved up to 11-man football this year.

“Los Molinos is a very good team,” EHS head coach Wade Dickinson said. “They came out more fired up then we did. They were hungry and out to prove themselves. They have a very good back and very good line. They just outplayed us physically.”

Dickinson said that he thought the team played fairly well in the first half.

“At halftime down 0-8 we thought we had a chance,” he said, “but turnovers and poorly timed penalties hurt us.”

This week, Etna faces Maxwell on the road in CVL action. Maxwell comes in at 2-2 overall after falling 42-14 to Biggs on Friday night.

“We need to refocus on Monday and get ready for Maxwell,” Dickinson said. “We need to be hungry and play with intensity. Play more as a team and trust one another. And we will.”

The next week, the Etna junior varsity team is at Quincy, but varsity won’t make the trip since Quincy couldn’t field a varsity team this season. Etna recently added a game with the Weed Cougars in Weed on Oct. 25. Weed was supposed to play Quincy at home on Oct. 25.

This will be the third time the two teams will meet, with Etna winning the previous two games.

The first game they played was a non-league contest and the second was a CVL matchup.

The third game will be non-league.