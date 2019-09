Siskiyou County High School football scores from Friday night. Local teams are in bold.

Scores

Tulelake 48, Dunsmuir 0

Portola 39, Weed 12

Big Valley 58, Happy Camp 8

Redding Christian 54, Butte Valley 6

Los Molinos 30, Etna 8

Mount Shasta had a bye week

McCloud lost by forfeit to Hayfork

Henley JV 22, Yreka JV 10

Henley 20, Yreka 13