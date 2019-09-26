This week, Yreka heads to Weaverville to take on the 0-3 Trinity Wolves. on Friday. The varsity game is at 7:30 p.m., while the junior varsity contest gets underway at 5:30 p.m.

The Yreka Miners played the undefeated Henley Hornets tough on Homecoming Night on Friday, tying the game at 13 apiece in the third quarter, before Henley scored a TD, which proved to be the winning score.

First year YHS head coach Brian Wagy has been pleased with the progress his team has made since the start of the season and liked how the Miners were able to compete well against a quality team like Henley.

“I’m very proud of how we played and where we are at,” he said.

After the game, Coach Wagy told his players they should be pleased with their effort.

“I’m extremely proud of how you played,” he said. “ You played hard. You played like family.”

Wagy added that turnovers proved costly in the second half, but if the team can reduce mistakes they will fare well this season.

To start the game, the Yreka defense held the Hornets to a three and out.

While the Miners were able to have good field position they were unable to capitalize.

Henley got on the board first on a 30 yard run with 228 left in the first quarter. YHS were able to stop Henley on the 2-point attempt.

In the second quarter, Yreka began to march down the field, which ended in an 8-yard run into the endzone by quarterback Trey Setzer with 8:03 left in the second quarter. The point after attempt by Setzer was good, as YHS took a 7-6 lead.

The YHS defense played tough and were able to hold the Hornets to a field goal attempt, which they missed, with Yreka holding onto the 1-point lead with 2:26 left in the half.

Near the end of the half, the Hornets displayed their quick strike passing attack when they scored on a 25 yard pass with 55 seconds left.

Henley made its PAT as Yreka trailed 13-7 at the half. In the second half, with a large crowd loudly charring them on, the Miners again were able to move well on offense, as Setzer found Jake Peterson for a 33 yard touchdown pass with 6:19 left in the third to tie the game up at 13 apiece, as the PAT attempt was no good. Later in the quarter, Yreka had the Hornets in a 3rd and 30 situation, as it appeared they would get the ball back. But, Henley had other plans and aired it out for the score to take a 20-13 advantage after the successful PAT attempt.

In the fourth quarter, Henley missed another field goal, giving the Miners the ball on their own 17 with 3:45 left.

YHS was able to move the ball but stalled on the 46 of Henley. Yreka went for it on 4th and 7 with 1:18 left, but came up short, as the Hornets took a knee twice to end the game. Setzer finished with 156 yards through the air with a touchdown and an interception. He had 22 yards and a TD on the ground. Peterson had 57 reception yards and a TD, and ran for 32 yards. Devon Applewhite had 62 receiving yards for the Miners. Peterson led YHS with eight total tackles, including six solo. Randall Hughes had seven total tackles, while Stephen Sparks finished with six. Tyler Rightmier had five tackles. Brandan Brooks had a a sack, while Skyler Lane and Kayden Tandy each had an interception for Yreka.

YHS fell to 1-3 overall, while Henley improved to 3-0.

In the junior varsity contest, Yreka lost to Henley by the score of 22-10.

The Miners have a bye the following week and open Northern Athletic League play on Oct. 11 at Corning. The following week on Oct. 18 the Miners face NAL power West Valley at home.

Yreka will be on the road the following two weeks against Lassen and Central Valley before ending the regular season at home on senior night on Nov. 8 versus the Anderson Cubs at Miner Stadium.