The College of the Siskiyous won their Bear Trail Invitational last Friday on the Weed campus, edging College of the Redwoods 26-30. Simpson College ran but didn’t field a full team.

The Eagles placed the first three finishers with last year’s GVC champ Blake Chitwood, a 2018 Yreka High School graduate, winning the 4-mile race in 22:05.64. Logan Van Sickle took second in 23:25.13 and Ryan Hering was third in 24:24.56.

Colby Contreras was 10th in 28:44.20 and Greyson Morrison, 13th in 31:53.03, rounded out the scoring for the Eagles.

None of the women’s squads had the 5 runners necessary to score as a team.

Hope Dodgen, who won last year’s GVC championship, has been battling achilles tendonitis all season. She led the 5K race at the halfway mark, but her injury flared up and she had to walk the rest of the way.

Melinda Linker finished second for the Eagles in 24:27.93.

Blake Chitwood of the College of the Siskiyous cross country team won the Bear Trail Invitational at COS on Friday.Photo by Dave Sjostedt