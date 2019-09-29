

Women’s soccer

It was feast or famine for Eagle women’s soccer last week. They broke out of a scoring slump, netting 8 goals in an 8-0 win against Mendocino College after scoring only 2 goals in their first 5 games.

Last year’s leading scorer Keely McLeod broke out of a scoreless streak, scoring the first 4 goals of the match, 1 on a penalty kick.

Abby Damscroeder, who played for Golden Eagle, scored her first 2 goals of the year.

Toni Little scored a goal in the first half and then got back into the net to preserve the shutout Samantha Flores began in her half in the goal. Elena McConnachie also scored for the 1-5-1 Eagles.

They dropped a Saturday match at Sequoias 6-0, managing only 2 shots on goal to 18 SOG for the Giants.

Their scheduled Friday contest with Lassen was cancelled. They next play at Lake Tahoe on October 4.

Men’s soccer

The COS men dropped 2 soccer matches, with their Tuesday loss to Yuba the roughest game of the year with 8 yellow cards and 1 red one issued during the 3-0 loss to the 49ers.

The Eagles kept the game close most of the way with Yuba scoring all their goals in the last 15 minutes.

They gave up five first-half goals on Saturday at Sequoias, losing 5-0 to drop to 1-3-1 on the year.

They played Friday at home against Lassen.