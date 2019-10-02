The Dunsmuir Tigers gave it their all with only six players Friday against the Butte Valley Bulldogs in a 8-man football contest.

While playing with six players is an automatic forfeit, Dunsmuir decided they wanted to go out and play, falling on the road by the score of 32-6.

“We played tough and came out with all players intact,” Tigers head coach Ray Kellar said. “We were once again a bit short handed with illness, but the game went fairly well.”

Kellar said that “considering the fact that we are missing two of our skill position players, we held on pretty well. Our players gained much needed experience and did a good job adjusting to the needs of the game. They should be extremely proud of how far they have come.”

Butte Valley led 24-0 at the half.

Kellar said the Tigers played well in the second half, with a number of tackles for loss, and held Butte Valley to 3 and out three times, including a 4th down stop. The Dunsmuir defense caused a fumble that gave them the ball for their lone touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Isaac Day-Williams scored for Dunsmuir on a run and finished the contest with 192 rushing yards. Quarterback Stephen Durate finished with 67 yards.

“The offensive line began to open holes and our running up the middle gained great yardage,” Kellar said.

He added that Andrew O'Brien, Carlos Flores and Gabe Hernandez did a great job on the offensive and defensive lines, and that Maia Wilson had some tremendous blocks. The Tigers are now 0-4 for the year.

This Friday, Dunsmuir is at home for a 6 p.m. contest against Redding Christian, which comes in at 3-1 overall.

“We hope to be back to 8-man this week against Redding Christian,” Kellar said.