The Cougars play Mount Shasta at home this Friday night.

Football The Weed Cougars football team lost to Modoc 51-6 last Friday night in Alturas, surrendering 432 yards on the ground and finding themselves down 33-0 at the half.

Weed played better in the second half, scoring a touchdown and holding the Braves to 18 points.

The Cougars play Mount Shasta at home this Friday night in a game that offers a mighty challenge for Weed. The Bears rallied for 14 points in the fourth quarter to beat Modoc earlier this season.

They held the Braves to 214 total yards while Modoc piled up 505 yards in their win over the Cougars.

Rivalry games sometimes surprise, but Weed will have to play its best football of the year to be competitive.



Volleyball

Weed volleyball lost two matches last week as Shasta Cascade League play began.

They dropped a 3-0 decision at Trinity High School on Tuesday by scores of 25-18, 25-20, and 25-13.

A strong Fall River team shut down the Cougars in a Thursday night home match, winning 3-0, 25-15, 25-8, 25-7.

The Lady Cougars hosted Mount Shasta Tuesday night and lost in three sets. Weed traveled to Alturas for a Thursday night contest with Modoc.