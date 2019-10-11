This week, Yreka will host the Yreka Elks Invitational this Saturday at Lower Greenhorn Park.

The varsity girls race beings at 9:30 a.m., with the varsity boys race getting underway at 10:05 a.m. Etna, Mount Shasta, Weed and Dunsmuir high schools are scheduled to complete.

The Invite will also feature junior high and elementary schools races following the high schools events.

The Yreka Miners cross country team ran well last Wednesday at a Northern Athletic League meet hosted by Lassen High School in Susanville, with both the boys varsity and junior varsity teams taking first overall. “We had a good meet,” Yreka head coach Pam Borg said. “Overall, it was a good day ... This puts us in a good situation to win a league title in each division.”

Freshman Victor Lujan won the JV division race with a time of 13.20.1, with YHS placing eight runners in the top 10. Grant Bahen was third, while Kaedon Robustellini was fourth and Chase Callison fifth. Dylan Bahen was seventh, Isaiah Metcalfe eighth, Andrew Fitzpatrick ninth, and Thomas Ward 10th.

Borg said senior Jade Wilder led the varsity race until about 100 meters to go when he was passed by two runners from University Prep and finished third with a time of 18:18.2. With a performance of 18:30.6, senior Elijah Higelin was fourth for YHS. Miner freshman Ko Sekiguchi, had a run of 18:34.2 to finish sixth and freshman Tyler Faultner was ninth overall, putting up a mark of 18:48.5. Junior Ceiba Cummings “ ran a strong race,” Borg said, and posted a time of 21:11.3 to place third in the varsity girls race. Junior Jordan Linsley was fifth, and freshman Avery Cash was ninth.

Complete results can be found at www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/166177/results

This week, Yreka will host the Yreka Elks Invitational this Saturday at Lower Greenhorn Park.

The varsity girls race beings at 9:30 a.m., with the varsity boys race getting underway at 10:05 a.m. Etna, Mount Shasta, Weed and Dunsmuir high schools are scheduled to complete.

The Invite will also feature junior high and elementary schools races. Elementary girls races start at 10:40 a.m. with the elementary boys race at 11:10 a.m.

The middle school girls race is at 11:40 a.m. and the middle school boys race is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Siskiyou County schools schedule to take part include Jackson Street of Yreka, Grenada, Scott Valley, Scott Valley Christian, Big Springs, Butteville, Delphic, Golden Eagle Charter, Sisson of Mount Shasta, and Montague.