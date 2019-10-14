COS has a bye week to regroup before facing American River at home on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The College of the Siskiyous were beat 73-7 on Saturday, Oct. 5 at City College of San Francisco: the 4th ranked team in the state after four games. The game was lost in the first quarter when four COS fumbles all resulted in CCSF touchdowns, and the Rams led 35-0 after 15 minutes. City College scored twice in each of the last three quarters.

The Eagles have no excuses; they just once again ran into one of the top-ranked teams in the state. They lost to #2 San Mateo, #4 CCSF, and #6 Fresno City by combined scores of 166-14.

COS managed five first downs and 186 total yards with 112 of those yards coming on two big pass plays.

Bailey Aleman completed a 71-yard pass to Kemani Wilks down to the CCSF 1-yard line at the end of the first quarter. But after a 1-yard loss on a run and an incomplete pass, COS lost the ball on a fumble recovered by the Rams at their 24-yard line.

The Eagles got on the board with the score 49-0 after Jonathan Bailey intercepted a Ram pass with 33 seconds left in the first half. Aleman then connected with D’Angelo Biggs for a 41-yard TD reception. It was Biggs’ second TD catch of the year, but he’s the only wide receiver to score.

Jerry Daniels gained 34 yards on eight rushes and Christian Dowdell carried four times for 25, but CCSF stuffed the Eagle’s TD leader Thomas Little for -1 yard on 5 carries.

Aleman was five for 15 for 132 yards with a TD and a 71–yard completion. The Eagles rushed for only 54 yards which limited their play-action game.

COS kicker Tristan Lewis punted nine times for 300 yards. The Ram kicker’s big leg limited the Eagles to only two returns on 12 kickoffs as he registered six touchbacks.

The Eagles lost the possession battle, holding the ball for 21:53 while CCSF, with 45 rushing attempts, controlled the ball for 38:07.

The Siskiyous defense suffered from the five lost fumbles and having to spend almost two thirds of the game on the field.

Finn Reeves had 11 tackles for the beleaguered squad while Jonathan Bailey had seven tackles and an interception, and De’Leand Ford added six tackles. Amire Jones and Daniel Earnest each had a sack.

After playing the number 2, 4, and 6 teams, things, you’d think, would get better for the Eagles. But not so fast, still on the schedule are Butte, American River, and a surprising 5-0 Shasta College team, all ranked in the top 15 in California.

COS has a bye week to regroup before facing American River at home on Saturday, Oct. 19. American River eked out a 9-3 win over a strong Fresno City College team that beat the Eagles 49-0 earlier in the season.