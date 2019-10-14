In the varsity girls race, Etna took the top four spots. Jenna Justice set a new course record, placing in first with a time of 22:43.3.

The Etna Lions cross country team hosted the Mountain Madness Run on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at EHS.

In the varsity girls race, Etna took the top four spots. Jenna Justice set a new course record, placing in first with a time of 22:43.3. Elisabeth Yokel was second, Aurora Bourdo was third, and Geneva Bourdo finished fourth.

In the varsity boys race, Ryan Mitchell of Weed ran a time of 20:21.8 to place second, while Tiller Eaton of Etna was fourth. Trinity High placed in first and fourth.