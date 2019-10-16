The Bears improved to 3-3 for the year, while Williams fell to 3-3 overall.

“That was a big, physical Williams football team that is a legit playoff contender,” Mount Shasta head coach Dave Kindley stated. “Every single player on our team gave it 100 percent Friday night.”

The Mount Shasta Bears began Mid-Valley League play in grand fashion on Friday, defeating a solid Williams Yellowjackets squad at MSHS 45-20 on Homecoming night.

“Friday night’s game was amazing,” Bears head coach Dave Kindley said. “Our offense line was absolutely dominating. The left side of our line, led by Lane Kindley, Adam Boyer and Jackson May, manhandled the Williams D-line."

The Bears did most of their damage on the ground, racking up 378 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Coach Kindley said ball control was key, as Mount Shasta held the ball for 36 minutes of a 48 minute game.

Kindley said that “Kayden Crisci and Gaspar Rodriguez ran the ball like full grown men. They refused to be tackled. We played hard nose, pound the ball, Mount Shasta style football.”

He added that sophomores Mateo Deleon, Carter Castaneda, and Darius Smith all played well and contributed some big plays. Starting quarterback, sophomore Cole Kindley, “showed leadership and toughness and continues to earn respect from his varsity teammates,” Coach Kindley said.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the toughness that my guys show every week,” he added.

The Bears fell in the junior varsity contest by the score of 42-0.

This Friday, Mount Shasta faces a formidable opponent on the road at East Nicolaus, the defending NVL champs. The Spartans come in at 5-1 overall and are 1-0 in the NVL after defeating Trinity 58-12 this past Friday. The other squad that is 1-0 in the NVL is University Prep, which Mount Shasta will host on Oct. 25. U-Prep is 5-1 overall after downing Hamilton 55-8 this past Friday.

“It will be another full out brawl,” Kindley said about this Friday's game versus the Spartans. “But my guys are scrappy and we will show up ready to battle like we do every Friday night."