Mount Shasta High School’s soccer team won its only game last week, defeating Trinity in Weaverville on Tuesday, Oct. 8 4-0, and keeping its win streak going as it moved to 5-0 in Shasta Cascade League play.

Trinity played last year’s fall Soccer Championship team tough, as the Bears won each contest 1-0. It looked like more of the same in this year’s initial meeting of the teams, as the first half ended with the Bears clinging to a 1-0 lead, but Mount Shasta scored three unanswered second half goals to get the win.

Landon Turner got a goal and an assist, Will Winters and Drew Hering scored goals, and Casey Day had an assist.

Winters and Nathaniel Bekaert lead the Bears with nine goals, while Turner is the team leader in assists with four.

Mount Shasta has three games remaining, two with teams they’ve already beaten handily, Weed and Trinity. They play Weed at home Thursday and then travel to Fall River next Tuesday to take on the Bulldogs.

Fall River is 4-1 in the SCL but has lost twice to Tulelake, a team that the Bears downed 5-1 earlier in the season. If Mount Shasta wins out they’ll take the SCL title again and will almost certainly get home field advantage throughout the Fall Soccer Championships.